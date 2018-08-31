– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s squad depth
31st August 2018 - Alleged Conspiracy: Fani-Kayode asks court to declare police invitation illegal
31st August 2018 - 2019: Jonathan says PDP’s primary election will be free, fair
31st August 2018 - Governor Abubakar’s wife promises to tackle drug abuse in Bauchi
31st August 2018 - Lagos to host coconut heritage festival
31st August 2018 - Football: Bolt makes Mariners debut in friendly
31st August 2018 - Illegal migrants risking their lives, but… – Buhari
31st August 2018 - Philippines leader criticised over rape comments
31st August 2018 - Birth registration: UNICEF recommends rapid SMS
31st August 2018 - FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N714.809b in August
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s squad depth
Klopp

Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s squad depth

— 31st August 2018

NAN

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes his squad is deep enough to tackle a daunting upcoming schedule as they look to maintain their winning start to the season.

When Liverpool, who visited Leicester City in the English Premier League on Saturday return from the international break, they would face a run of seven matches over 23 days.

These include: Champions League games against Paris St Germain and Napoli and league encounters against Chelsea and Manchester City.

Chelsea would also visit Anfield in the League Cup during this period.

When asked to assess his squad depth, Klopp, who spent around 160 million Pounds in the recent transfer window, said “today, its good, but it needs to stay good.

READ ALSO Football: Bolt makes Mariners debut in friendly

“We’ve started now three times in a row with the same starting lineup. That will not happen too often from now on in the future.

“Its probably not possible, but hopefully we have the choice as well.”

Liverpool invested heavily in the transfer window, spending the money they received from the sale of Philippe Coutinho in January to sign goalkeeper Alisson from AS Roma.

As well as midfielders Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and Fabinho from AS Monaco and forward Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City.

Liverpool have scored seven goals and kept three clean sheets in a spotless start to the league campaign, and Klopp is hopeful of another spirited display when they visit Leicester.

“We need a good result tomorrow and in all the other games, and for that we need all the players,” he said.

Klopp criticised Simon Mignolet for going public over the club’s decision to prevent the goalkeeper from going out on loan.

Mignolet told Belgian media that it was “bizarre” that fellow goalkeeper Loris Karius was allowed to join Besiktas on a loan deal, while he was asked to stay as backup to new signing Alisson.

“In general, discussing your individual problems in public doesn’t make too much sense,” Klopp said.

“Its always better to speak to each other, I’m a big believer in that.

“He’s a top professional, a top goalkeeper, and of course he is not happy to be number two. But there are worse things in the world than being number two and you are pretty well paid at Liverpool.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FANI KAYODE

Alleged Conspiracy: Fani-Kayode asks court to declare police invitation illegal

— 31st August 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has approached the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to stop the police from inflicting on him any form of unlawful arrest and detention. The police had, last week, invited Fani-Kayode to appear at the Force Headquarters before August 28, 2018, for alleged…

  • Hadiza Abubakar

    Governor Abubakar’s wife promises to tackle drug abuse in Bauchi

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The Bauchi State Governor ‘s wife, Mrs Hadiza Abubakar on Friday promised to collaborate with stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse in the state. ‎ Abubakar made the pledge at the closing ceremony of two-day capacity building workshop for members of Bauchi state Drugs Control Committee and Ambassadors on Drugs Prevention and Substance…

  • coconut heritage

    Lagos to host coconut heritage festival

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The Lagos State Government said on Friday that it would soon host the 7th Coconut Heritage Festival tagged “AGUNKEFEST’’, in commemoration of the 2018 World Coconut Day. Mrs Aramide Giwanson, the Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Arts and Culture, said in Lagos that the event being organised in collaboration with the African…

  • MIGRANTS

    Illegal migrants risking their lives, but… – Buhari

    — 31st August 2018

    As Nigeria, Germany sign agreements on agriculture, commerce Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s stance on illegal immigration, warning that those who continued to take the risk of going through the Sahara desert and the Mediterranean Sea were on their own. President Buhari who disclosed that over 3,000 illegal migrants stranded…

  • FAAC

    FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N714.809b in August

    — 31st August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) rose from its August meeting, on Thursday, declaring that the three tiers of government shared N714.809 billion as revenue generated in July. The figure, which included cost of collection to the Nigeria Customs Service, Department of Petroleum Resources and Federal Inland Revenue Service, is lower than…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share