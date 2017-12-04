The Sun News
Latest
4th December 2017 - Kiss without consent is rape – Police
4th December 2017 - Oyo govt. partners AWDROP to provide boreholes across state
4th December 2017 - Council immunises 41,671 children against measles
4th December 2017 - Fuel queues resurface in Sokoto metropolis – survey
4th December 2017 - Ajimobi’s wife commends group for advocating safety, security of women
4th December 2017 - Adamawa attack latest: Gunmen allegedly kill Savannah Suga coy. worker
4th December 2017 - National Chair tussle: Lagos PDP endorses Bode George
4th December 2017 - Saraki commiserates with Omu-Aran people over passage of Olomu
4th December 2017 - Alleged N5.3b fraud: Court orders arrest of ex-gov Nnamani
4th December 2017 - FG to sanctions gold mining operator for community negligence in Kebbi
Home / National / World News / Kiss without consent is rape – Police

Kiss without consent is rape – Police

— 4th December 2017

A police force has been ridiculed for warning people to get consent before they ‘bump into that special someone under the mistletoe’ — or else they could be committing ‘rape.’

The Police Service of Northern Ireland posted the highly criticised message, on Saturday, drawing hundreds of mocking comments attacking the force for ‘trivialising’ rape.

The force, which has 159,000 Twitter followers, posted: “If you bump into that special someone under the mistletoe tonight, remember that without consent it is rape #SeasonsGreetings.”

And it wasn’t long before the warning was shared hundreds of time across the social media platform.

@Renown_Vet commented: ‘Since when did a kiss under the mistletoe turn into rape? Get a grip, and start being thief takes again not half arsed SJWs [social justice warriors].’

@69mib wrote: ‘Bumping into someone, under the mistletoe, is now considered rape? Why do you trivialise such a serious issue with such a nonsense tweet?’

Mike love tweeted PSNI: ‘This tweet tells people that a kiss is rape. Do you realise what you’ve said?’

But the force only removed the tweet after being contacted by MailOnline.

In a new message, posted this morning, the PSNI wrote: “We posted a message on Twitter yesterday that some may have taken out of context but the message remains the same; when you are out socialising over the Christmas period, please remember without consent it is rape.”

The PSNI has previously faced backlash for social media postings about sexual violence, when in March the Newry and Mourne division posted an image of a distressed woman under the caption ‘without consent it is rape’ and a message warning people not to ‘overindulge’.

(MailOnline)

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kiss without consent is rape – Police

— 4th December 2017

A police force has been ridiculed for warning people to get consent before they ‘bump into that special someone under the mistletoe’ — or else they could be committing ‘rape.’ The Police Service of Northern Ireland posted the highly criticised message, on Saturday, drawing hundreds of mocking comments attacking the force for ‘trivialising’ rape. The…

  • Oyo govt. partners AWDROP to provide boreholes across state

    — 4th December 2017

    From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The Oyo State Government, through office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), has partnered with Association of Waterwell Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners, (AWDROP) to unveil Project ABIOLA, an acronym, ‘All Boreholes In Oyo Live Again.’ The project is aimed to rehabilitate, reposition and make all borehole facilities to be more functional,…

  • Council immunises 41,671 children against measles

    — 4th December 2017

    The Miga Local Government Council of Jigawa State, on Monday, said over 41,671 children were vaccinated against measles in the area during the just concluded measles immunisation exercise in the state. Information Officer of the council, Alhaji Abdullahi Yakubu, confirmed this, in Dutse. Yakubu said that the area’s Facilitator of the World Health Organisation, Malam…

  • Fuel queues resurface in Sokoto metropolis – survey

    — 4th December 2017

    Fuel queues have resurfaced in Sokoto metropolis and its environs, creating hardship for motorists and commuters. A  correspondent reports that the queues, which started two days ago, became worse on Monday morning as motorists resorted to panic buying. Some of the filling stations belonging to Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have increased the…

  • Ajimobi’s wife commends group for advocating safety, security of women

    — 4th December 2017

    From: Bianca Iboma Wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has commended the initiatives of a non-government organization, the Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiatives, for its people-oriented programmes. The nongovernmental organisation advocates the safety, respect and security of women and children, especially protecting  the identity of rape victims and exposing culprits to the law. Mrs….

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share