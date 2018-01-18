Kiss & Tell: In 2011 interview, Pornstar exposes details of sex with Trump in 2006

InTouch

Allegations of an affair between President Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels recently resurfaced after a Wall Street Journal article reported that the porn star was paid a reported $130,000 to stay silent.

While Stormy adamantly denied that anything happened in a letter released by Trump’s lawyer on Jan. 10, In Touch has an explosive first-person interview with the adult entertainer that was conducted in 2011, in which she details her affair with the then-star of NBC’s The Apprentice.

In the new issue of In Touch, on newsstands today, Stormy (given name: Stephanie Clifford) confirms in her own words that she had sex with Donald Trump in his Lake Tahoe, NV, hotel suite in 2006 — a story that was corroborated to In Touch in 2011 by her good friend Randy Spears and supported by her ex-husband Mike Moz. Stormy also took and passed a polygraph test at the time of the interview.

Stormy told In Touch, “[The sex] was textbook generic,” while discussing the fling they had less than four months after Donald’s wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron. “I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me.’”

It all started at the American Century celebrity golf tournament in July 2006. “[Trump] was introduced to everybody. He kept looking at me and then we ended up riding to another hole on the same golf cart together,” Stormy recalled, adding that the business mogul later came to the gift lounge her adult-film company, Wicked Pictures, sponsored and asked for her number, which she gave him, before they posed for a photo together.

“Then he asked me if I wanted to have dinner that night. And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course!’” she told In Touch. Stormy, dressed up to go out on the town, arrived at Trump’s hotel room, where she says she was greeted by a bodyguard named Keith, who let her inside. Stormy claims Trump was sprawled on the couch watching TV, wearing pajama pants. “We ended up having dinner in the room,” she revealed to In Touch.

At one point, Stormy told In Touch, she excused herself to go to the bathroom. “When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And we started kissing.” After having sex, Stormy said, “We hung out for a little while and he just kept saying, ‘I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you. I have to see you again. You’re amazing. We have to get you on The Apprentice.’”

“President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms. Daniels,” Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen said. After the encounter, Stormy says Trump pursued her and the two met on several more occasions, including at his private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel in LA.