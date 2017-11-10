The Sun News
Latest
10th November 2017 - Kingsnation to unleash 4 artistes in Ghana
9th November 2017 - Whistle blower on Ikoyi money now a millionaire — EFCC
9th November 2017 - Air Force, Navy officers remanded for alleged stealing
9th November 2017 - Group warns Oyegun against visiting Ebonyi Friday
9th November 2017 - Kano govt. to donate N50m products to IDPs
9th November 2017 - Kano govt. buys automated sanitation sweepers
9th November 2017 - KEDCO donates relief materials to IDPs in Jigawa
9th November 2017 - MAPOLY ASUP rejects Tella as Ag. Rector
9th November 2017 - LG autonomy sign of restructuring – Buhari
9th November 2017 - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait order citizens to leave Lebanon
Home / TSWeekend / Kingsnation to unleash 4 artistes in Ghana

Kingsnation to unleash 4 artistes in Ghana

— 10th November 2017

Nzekwesi Nonso is set to release the maiden singles of each of the quartet of acts signed to his record label, Kingsnation Worldwide Music

The Anambra State-born entrepreneur said his desire to contribute to the ever-growing entertainment industry informed his decision to do what has not been done by anyone in recent time.

“It’s to release the singles of four different artistes at the same time, though on the same label,” he said.

Popularly known as Fraser, the Ghana-based CEO of KW Music is hopeful that the quartet of Joshua Ojo, aka  Lomor Cute, is a fuji pop artist e from Ondo State, and holds OND in Mechanical Engineering.

Sylvester Chuwudi, aka Kendi  Ross, is also a hip-hop act and hails from Imo State.

Peter Awe, aka 2icy, is a reggae/dancehall artiste, also hails from Ondo State, while Ifeanyi Chukwu aka Drumlord, is an Afropop soul singer from Imo State who has a passion for drumming. He has played at Akpororo’s comedy show and some nightclubs.

Fraser is optimistic of a successful career for each of his artistes and is eagerly awaiting the debut day of the budding acts.

Post Views: 24
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Whistle blower on Ikoyi money now a millionaire — EFCC

— 9th November 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the “young man” who blew the whistle on the massive stash of money recovered from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, is now a millionaire. Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, stated this in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, spokesman of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said…

  • Air Force, Navy officers remanded for alleged stealing

    — 9th November 2017

    From James Ojo, Abuja. Two military officers fingered in the alleged stealing of military pension funds to the tune of N339 million have been remanded in prison custody on the order of the Federal Capital Territory High court. The suspects, Wing Commander Ishaka Yakubu, Lieutenant Commander Akinbamidele Odunsi were alleged to have worked in concert…

  • Group warns Oyegun against visiting Ebonyi Friday

    — 9th November 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Youth Vanguard, on Thursday, warned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun not to visit the state on Friday. Oyegun had planned to visit the state to, among others, parley with the state executive on scertain issues bothering…

  • Kano govt. to donate N50m products to IDPs

    — 9th November 2017

    From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, has pledged to send N50 million worth of assorted Made -in -Kano goods to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East. Speaking on Thursday during the graduation/ presentation of Empowerment Package to 5,200 women who were trained in various skills by the…

  • Kano govt. buys automated sanitation sweepers

    — 9th November 2017

    FROM: DESMOND MGBOH, KANO The Kano State Government has acquired four new M 60 Tier III (2017 Model) Street Sweepers at the total cost of N248 million, in furtherance of effort to ensure efficient environmental sanitation, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced. Inspecting the vehicles, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje explained that they were…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share