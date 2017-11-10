Kingsnation to unleash 4 artistes in Ghana

Nzekwesi Nonso is set to release the maiden singles of each of the quartet of acts signed to his record label, Kingsnation Worldwide Music

The Anambra State-born entrepreneur said his desire to contribute to the ever-growing entertainment industry informed his decision to do what has not been done by anyone in recent time.

“It’s to release the singles of four different artistes at the same time, though on the same label,” he said.

Popularly known as Fraser, the Ghana-based CEO of KW Music is hopeful that the quartet of Joshua Ojo, aka Lomor Cute, is a fuji pop artist e from Ondo State, and holds OND in Mechanical Engineering.

Sylvester Chuwudi, aka Kendi Ross, is also a hip-hop act and hails from Imo State.

Peter Awe, aka 2icy, is a reggae/dancehall artiste, also hails from Ondo State, while Ifeanyi Chukwu aka Drumlord, is an Afropop soul singer from Imo State who has a passion for drumming. He has played at Akpororo’s comedy show and some nightclubs.

Fraser is optimistic of a successful career for each of his artistes and is eagerly awaiting the debut day of the budding acts.