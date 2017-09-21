Kings College celebrates Founder’s day

Kings College celebrates 108 years anniversary

By Christy Anyanwu

The Old Boys Association of Kings College ,Lagos (KCOBA) has concluded plans to mark the 108 year anniversary of the school in an elaborate way.

According to a statement by Mr Rotimi Aladesomi,one of the events scheduled to hold during the celebration is Founders Day Lecture which will be delivered by an eminent personality.

“Kings College Lagos was founded in September 1909 and so we try to maintain the tradition of celebrating that anniversary every year. The old boy’s association is a very formidable organisation. We use it as a forum to have old boys and also guests from different walks of life. They come to celebrate with us and this year’s celebration would span some days,Aladesomi declared”.

Other programmes slated to hold during the event include Special Jumat service,Annual General Meeting, and Dinner.He further said.

: We would have elections for the key positions and there are four vice presidents of which I am one. We are also going to propose to establish the position of the deputy president. We also have the other secretaries who constitute the executive committee of the Old Boy’s association. It is a very important part of the AGM and it would be the culmination of the Kings week. We carry out these activities as a means of fraternizing because Kings Men are scattered all over the world. “

The Old boy’s Aladesomi stressed strongly believes that there is strength in number and strength in unity.”

The association currently led by Hakeem Bello Osagie as President has four vice presidents that Includes the emir Of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, Dr Leke Osunniyi, Kelechi Mbago and Rotimi Aladesomi.

The Old boy’s Aladesomi stressed strongly believes that there is strength in number and strength in unity.” It is the first unity school that took people from all over the country irrespective of background, all you needed to do was to have the academic excellence and brilliance and you would be there. For, the Christians, we are also going to have a thanksgiving service at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina being the foremost Anglican Church. Unity like we said is what we preach and we don’t care where you came from and it was not material at all. All we looked out for was that you are a human being and the qualities as a human being, not where you are from or who is your father or what do you have in your wallet.”

He added: “That is what we are trying to sustain and that is what we think that the nation needs at this point in time, a merit driven society. Merit in academics and in sports and so we had a lot of distinguished sportsmen that we produced in various sports particularly in our school’s sports which is cricket, the gentleman’s sport. We would be having a novelty Cricket match and the interestingly, the President of the Cricket ball association is an old boy. Also the chairman of the Lagos State Cricket Association is also an old boy and you can see that King’s College is a formidable force in the Cricket sector in Nigeria. The match would be between the Old boys and the Lagos State Cricket team. We also had hockey and football. Kings College is a world renowned brand, I remember when we launched the UK chapter, and we had a very wonderful experience and even the North American chapter. “

Lucky Idike, the Secretary of the association talked about the importance of improving the standards of education. “The falling standards of secondary school education in Nigeria is something that Kings College is worried about. We have been at the forefront of canvassing for a change in the way secondary school education in Nigeria runs. We have been asking government for a while now to allow us to run by public private partnership model, something that allows a lot of stakeholders in the private sector to work with government to deliver services through the secondary schools. About four months ago, we met with the Senate president, Bukola Saraki who incidentally is a Kings’ College Old boy and we told him that there is a crisis in education and you need to do something urgently about it”.