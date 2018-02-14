The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Kingibe, Reps in secret session over NIA’s missing $202m
14th February 2018 - Infantino, 12 Presidents to attend Fifa executive summit in Lagos
14th February 2018 - Queen Elizabeth II: Commonwealth in secret succession plans
14th February 2018 - ANC orders Zuma to step down
14th February 2018 - Buhari meets Abdulsalami, Tinubu, Akande
14th February 2018 - How NCC’s new step’ll shape smart city iniatiative
14th February 2018 - Facebook announces investment in community leaders
14th February 2018 - UCL: No love on Valentine’s Day for Real Madrid, PSG
14th February 2018 - Nigerians do not know about their abilities – NCC board chairman
14th February 2018 - Russia 2018: No Abuja action for Eagles
Home / National / Kingibe, Reps in secret session over NIA’s missing $202m

Kingibe, Reps in secret session over NIA’s missing $202m

— 14th February 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ambassodor Babagana Kingibe, yesterday, forced the House of Representatives Committee on National Intelligence and Public Safety into an executive session.

The committee is probing alleged disappearance of $202 million from the coffers of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the circumstances surrounding the appointment of the new Director General of the agency, Mr. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

The former SGF, who chaired  the Presidential Review Panel on the NIA,  was at the House  to honour a summons by the committee, with respect to funds allegedly missing in the security agency.

On arrival at the venue of the investigative hearing, Kingibe was approached by a staff of the committee, who asked the former and members of his entourage to take their seats.

But, the former SGF pointed at television cameras and declared: “No, I won’t sit down. What is all these? Do you people want to make a show of us”?

The official urged him to see the committee chairman, Aminu Sani Jaji who was already seated with other members of the committee.  Again Kingibe declined.

“No! I won’t go there, you tell him to come,” said Kingibe.

At the point, Jaji left his seat to meet the former SGF and both men stepped out of the Hearing Room.

When they returned few minutes later, the chairman requested journalists to leave the hearing room so that the committee could have a closed-door session with Kingibe and his team.

At the end of the executive session, the former SGF and his team hurriedly left the venue.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kingibe, Reps in secret session over NIA’s missing $202m

— 14th February 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ambassodor Babagana Kingibe, yesterday, forced the House of Representatives Committee on National Intelligence and Public Safety into an executive session. The committee is probing alleged disappearance of $202 million from the coffers of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the circumstances surrounding the…

  • Buhari meets Abdulsalami, Tinubu, Akande

    — 14th February 2018

    •Boko Haram membership thinning out – President Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, with agency report National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the former interim chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, were at the Presidential Villa and met with President Muhammadu Buhari, behind closed doors. He had earlier in the day…

  • How NCC’s new step’ll shape smart city iniatiative

    — 14th February 2018

    …As Zinox, others get licences Olabisi Olaleye, US    [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Almost every country in the world has changed its identifier strategy, reviewed or added newer solutions to its database in order to become a smarter country. That is why the biggest trending technology is still the Internet of Things (IoT), which is the…

  • Facebook announces investment in community leaders

    — 14th February 2018

    Facebook has announced the launch of the Facebook Community Leadership Program, a global initiative that invests in people building communities. The platform will commit tens of millions of dollars to the programme, including up to $10 million in grants that will go directly to people creating and leading communities. Facebook has also introduced new tools…

  • Nigerians do not know about their abilities – NCC board chairman

    — 14th February 2018

    Olabisi Olaleye Chairman of the board  of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, has said that many Nigerians do not know they have the ability of Bill Gates in them. He made this statement on the occasion of his 85th birthday and public presentation of his book in Lagos recently. According to him,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share