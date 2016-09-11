The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
11th September 2016 - 71-yr-old man strangled while asleep
11th September 2016 - Lagos fish farmers lose millions to flood
11th September 2016 - Real reason Hausa, Fulani clashed in Lagos –Hausa leader
11th September 2016 - Agwaza: Benue’s underworld king unmasked
11th September 2016 - King Sunny Ade at 70: I never knew I’d make it this big in music
11th September 2016 - My marriage, a secret –D’banj
11th September 2016 - Chibok girls/terror suspects swap deal
11th September 2016 - EPL: Iheanacho breaks derby record
11th September 2016 - Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier: FIFA endorses October 9 for Zambia, Eagles
11th September 2016 - Ambode to intensify sports development
Home / Entertainment / King Sunny Ade at 70: I never knew I’d make it this big in music
King Sunny

King Sunny Ade at 70: I never knew I’d make it this big in music

— 11th September 2016

By Tosin Ajirire & Ayodele Lawal

Septuagenarian juju musician, Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade (KSA), has seen and done it all.He even  said there is nothing more for him to achieve in life. This cannot be farther from the truth.
With huge fame and fortune, several albums, uncountable stage performances both home and abroad, numerous collaborations with local and foreign artists like Stevie Wonder, Manu Dibango, Youssou N’Dour and Salif Keita and some Hollywood appearances, no wonder Sunny Ade is regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time.In this interview, the king of  world beats, who turns 70 on September 22, opens up on his life, music and plans for his birthday. Enjoy it.

At 70, you have achieved a lot but is there any other thing you think you have not achieved in life?
I thank God for His mercies for making me what I am today. With all sincerity, I will say I have it all; there is nothing I have not achieved to date.

You’ve achieved it all?
Yes.

But what has fame taken away from you?
Nothing and  it’s because I don’t isolate myself from friends and I believe in my old friends more than the new ones.

A foremost music producer, Laolu Akins, once accused juju musicians, especially the younger ones, of laziness. Do you agree with him?
No, because things are getting complicated virtually on daily basis. For example, it’s not easy to form a company now. To form a company, you need registration, office, and furniture among other things. So, forming a band is not an easy task. If I may ask, do you know how much it costs to buy a guitar not to talk of other musical equipment?

Are you saying the economy has affected a lot of  artistes?
It’s not only the economy but also piracy. How will you invest in what you cannot benefit from? An average guitar, I mean a good one, costs over N100,000. Aside from that, piracy is killing us.

But what is the job of COSSON and MCSN. Is it not to fight piracy among other things?
Those are collecting societies.

But you are a member of MCSN?
Oh yes.

Okay, why is COSSON fighting MCSN?
I don’t want to comment on any case that is in court. I believe all these will be resolved soon. Mind you, there will still be other collecting societies. Mark my words, more are coming. It’s a thing that is happening all over the world and Nigeria will not be an exception; one collecting society cannot kill the other.

The song, Wait For Me, that you did with Onyeka Onwenu some years ago came with a lot of controversies. Do you have anything to say about it?
Wait For Me was a strategy. It was a different track we wanted to launch, a song that will guide children against unwanted pregnancy. The project was organized by an American university and they preferred a female and a male artiste to perform together.  They said Onyeka and Sunny Ade should do it together, and we did it but the whole thing was a gimmick and at the end of the day, people helped the gimmick to work. Yes, it worked simply,because people believed we were  actually getting married. Before then, we’ve had several stage performances together, but that was quite a different thing.

Did you have crush on Onyeka?
No! She’s my sister and a colleague.I could  say she’s a good girl but now we’ve grown. Recently, we played together and it was a good show. It made me remember the day I played with Wizkid.

How do you see  Nigerian music of today?
First of all, Wizkid is one of the musicians in this country that I will do collaboration with anytime. I have 9ice, Art Alade and so many of them that I have on my table to do collaboration with and my door is always open to any artiste that loves to do collaboration with me, as long as you know what you want to do with me.
Comparing the music of the olden days to that of today, certainly, yester year’s music has come to stay because it’s the father of music.In my generation, most families were reluctant to encourage  their children to venture into music.Today, some parents would even call on me saying, “Sunny, this boy wants to do music can you put him through?” This never happened during our own time. But today, music is seen and done everywhere; they see music like the sugar they put into tea. If you see my shows, you will see that I do full band and not computer, not that I can’t use computer. But the new generation is playing music for the guys that put them on stage. Nigerian music is anything that goes well with Nigerians.For me, music is what you can use your hands to play  and not what you dictate to the computer. There are so many instruments you can play with your hands that computer cannot do. This is the generation that likes to see things done the way of computer. So, good luck to them.

Last year,a 30-year-old case between you and a record company ended and you were awarded the  right to your master tapes and also  some cash compensation.Has the company complied with the judgment and  especially  regarding the right to your master tapes?  
I won the case by God’s grace, but they are yet to comply. However, I don’t want to say more on this for now,because I know by God’s grace, everything will be put in shape.

What do you think is responsible for artistes not staying relevant for a long time?
Let me tell you something, I won’t condemn Nigerian music anywhere; I may condemn any other music but not Nigerian music. I believe good music lasts forever, if the lyrics of a song are meaningful, they will make an artiste last long. Music is always there for those who are playing it genuinely.

You have once been nominated for a Grammy. Do you hope to release another album that will attract Grammy nomination this year?
Talking about Grammy, I’m lucky to be one of the nominated singers in Nigeria and Femi Kuti too. When Femi Kuti came with his nomination document, I was one of those that went to congratulate him. But we are not the ones organizing the Grammy. Yes, I do hope to make an album to mark my 70th birthday.

At 70, you still dazzle on stage. From where do you get your energy?
When I listen to music and see people dancing to my music, I’m always inspired. Good music is always my energizer.Sometimes after the show, I may feel the stress, but my love  for my job is the greatest source of my energy.

 Which is your favourite among your songs?
All my songs are my favourites. You know why? It’s because they came in different styles.

At 70, are you planning to marry a younger wife?
Taking a new wife now? I don’t know, but it’s not on my agenda ‎now. If you see some of my daughters and even grand daughters, you will marvel. That’s why I don’t allow them to go out with me. Whenever they go out with me, people think they are my wives. They would greet them, saying ‘hello madam’, how are you, madam?’, thinking they are my wives. And I would have to tell them that they are my daughters and not my wives. On whether I’m going to marry another wife, well, I am not God, but I am not planning to take a new wife at all. How do I explain it to my grand children?

Some years back, you tried to pull veteran comedian, Baba Sala back into music. How do you think that is possible?
Baba Sala happens to be my boss. Back then when I was with his band, I played percussion. Baba himself played guitar and drums. We used to play like I.K Dairo. But later, he decided to have a theatre group. He was the one who told me to go into music. Baba Sala himself  encouraged me into singing. I never knew I could make it this big in music.

Is there any fear you’ve been grappling with from childhood till date?
When you say fear, it’s  the fear that I don’t know when God will say ‘stop’, but at the same time, I don’t harbour any fear, because God does His own thing in His own way.

What’s the secret behind the relationship between you and Admiral Dele Abiodun?
We are friends and will continue to be friends by God’s grace. Any show I have and I know I might not be able to attend, he performs on my behalf, and I bless God for his loyalty.

What are the plans outlined to celebrate your 70th birthday?
One September 21, I would be having a gospel music night and the arrangement is completed already.  It’s holding at Ondo. Why we are having it that way is because somebody said he would like to sing a birthday song for me at exactly 12am. Then on September 22, by God’s grace, the usual thing we normally do, the family prayer, will hold.
The children’s party will start from there. The next day, we will visit motherless babies’ homes, prisons and other charitable causes. September 24 ‎is the day my children set aside to celebrate their father. On Wednesday September 27, there will be a lecture organised by Obafemi Awolowo University  in collaboration with  the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi. After that, we will go back to the Ooni’s palace where we will have the celebration of King Sunny Ade’s birthday fully. The celebration continues on October 8 in South Africa.
Then we will have a book launch and a concert by a host of musicians in Ibadan. Also, part of the celebration is the concept of  70 children playing different  instruments to celebrate King Sunny Ade at 70. I have witnessed the rehearsals, so I know it will be very, very entertaining.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NDLEA

Female pilgrim in NDLEA net excretes six more wraps of cocaine

— 11th September 2016

ONE week after she excreted 76 pellets of drugs that tested positive to cocaine, Ms. Binuyo Basari Iyabo, a pilgrim who was recently arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during the outward screening of passengers on an Emirates flight from Abuja to Medina, through Dubai, has excreted six more wraps of the…

  • MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Muslim pilgrims are seen on the Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy), where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have given his final sermon, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on September 23, 2015, ahead of the climax of hajj. Muslim pilgrims, dressed in white, headed to Mount Arafat, in western Saudi Arabia, to take part in the main rituals of the annual hajj and to become pilgrims on the eve of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice). (Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

    Today is Arafat Day

    — 11th September 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Over two million pilgrims from all over the world, including Nigerians, will today converge on Mount Arafat (the mount of Mercy) as this year’s hajj climaxes in Saudi Arabia. The 9th Day of Dul-Hijjah is usually designated as the Arafat Day when millions of pilgrims gather at the plain of Arafat as…

  • damilola

    ENTREPRENEUR: Why I never chased a university degree –Damilola Jegede, financial technology expert

    — 11th September 2016

    By Bolatito Adebayo Naira Box is a digital wallet which enables you to shop without the burden and risk of carrying cash. It was founded by Tokunbo Adetona, Damilola Jegede and Jay Chikezie. Recently, Sunday Sun spoke to Damilola Jegede, the CEO and head developer at Naira Box.  Damilola Jegede, a financial technology expert, has…

  • Chris

    unstable exchange rate, ignorance limit e-commerce –Chris Udeji, CEO, Adiba Online Shopping Limited

    — 11th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Business, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Adiba Online Shopping Limited, Chris Udeji, only thrives if government provides the enabling environment to international standards. In this interview, the Enugu-born businessman who chairs one of the leading online shopping malls in the country, fields questions on e-commerce shedding light on the administration …

  • Yetunde

    Yetunde Ogunnubi: Her world of fashion, PR and marketing

    — 11th September 2016

    By Enyeribe Ejiogu ([email protected]) Yetty Ogunnubi’s elegance will definitely knock you over, when you meet her the first time. Her elan strikes you in a way you can’t deny. Little wonder therefore she made a perfect success of the annual Yetty D Fashion Show in London, which she launched 14 years ago. In the course…

  • Buhari-Presides-Over-FEC-Meeting-620x330

    ‘August 27: If I should start to talk’ (1)

    — 11th September 2016

    By J.K. Randle President Muhammadu Buhari has already fired the first salvo by reminding us of the epochal event that changed the history of our country and re-configured the economic/social trajectory of our beloved nation on 27th August 1985.  He was removed by his military colleagues in what was termed a “bloodless” coup d’etat (an…

  • Ex NBA

    Recession: How Nigeria slipped into mess

    — 11th September 2016

    By ex-NBA president By Chidi Obineche Former president of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA and acclaimed pro-democracy activist Dr Olisa Agbakoba tells of the magic wand that will pull the country out of the economic woods by the middle of 2017. The maritime lawyer, who is also a graduate of the London School of Economics,…

  • babatope

    Chief Ebenezer Babatope: I’m a voracious newspaper reader

    — 11th September 2016

    By Onyedika Agbedo ALTHOUGH his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 general elections, Chief Ebenezer Babatope is one of the PDP chieftains that have remained politically active ever since. It is either he is proffering solutions to steer his party out of the internal…

  • Ahmad

    The Parliament: Kwara 8th Assembly: Marching in the stable footprints of Oloye

    — 11th September 2016

    From LAYI OLANREWAJU, lIorin Kwara State has a peculiar political terrain where consensus institutionalized by the late strongman of Kwara politics, Dr. Olusola Saraki, has become the norm.The consensus politics has been the hallmark of Saraki’s politics which he once said was the best measure to minimize intra-party conflict.With Saraki’s demise, his first son, Bukola…

  • militancy

    Niger Delta crisis: Militant confusion

    — 11th September 2016

    ■ Dialogue option in jeopardy as Army flags-off ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ ■ Embrace government’s peace moves, experts warn militants By Onyedika Agbedo IN SPITE of the ceasefire announced by militant groups in the Niger Delta, the security situation in the region still remains precarious. Analysts, however, believe that the multiplicity of militant groups in the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351