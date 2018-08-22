KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland

“We are keeping with the tradition of our people. My grandfather was a chief and my uncles were also big chiefs. I watched them when I was young and I don’t want to forget those memories or allow that tradition to go into oblivion. We have to maintain our culture so that our ancestors won’t feel ashamed in their resting places. We will also pass it on to the younger ones so that the torch would not extinguish on my hands. I will make sure it continues to shine brighter in this community and in Igbo land in general,” he enthused.

Igwe Ilouno thanked Anakwenze for not failing for once to return home to celebrate the new yam in his community since he was bestowed with the Onowu (traditional prime minister) of Abagana by Igwe Mbamala Okeke. He urged other Igbo in Diaspora to emulate him. Akeme Izuogu agog too Traditionally, Arondizuogu in Imo State is one of the ancient kingdoms to reckon with when it comes to promotion of Igbo cultural heritage. So, the 2018 new yam festival otherwise called Iti Ogidi in Akeme autonomous community of Arondizuogu was another opportunity to display their cultural richness. As usual, the event started with traditional wrestling competition among the youths and other able-bodied men in the community who used the occasion to test their individual agility and strength as done in the olden days. At the end of the competition, winners emerged. Women dance groups in the same spirit to know the best took the stage and the best dancers were also selected for prizes at the grand finale of the new yam festival which was held at the premises of the community hall. By midday, colourfully dressed people of the area both home-based and returnees had filed up in groups from the town hall to pay homage to their traditional ruler, Eze Dr Michael Nwosu, under the supervision of Akeme Town Assembly President-General, Chief Chukwudi Obasi. The monarch sat in his palace with his Ugoeze (wife) while his subjects came in turn to pay homage with assorted gifts like goats, fowls, yam tubers and even cash. Local minstrels supplied entertainment to the admiration of all.