King Center, MLK family deny giving award to President Buhari
Martin Luther King Nigerians Buhari

King Center, MLK family deny giving award to President Buhari

— 28th March 2018

Following the much publicised event of Tuesday, March 27, where President Muhammadu Buhari was given an award in Abuja by visitors purportedly from the family of late African American civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., The King Center has issued a statement denying that the award was issued by them or the family of MLK Jr.

In a tweet late Wednesday night,  the official Twitter handle of The King Center said: “The award given to President Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of #MLK and #CorettaScottKing. @MrFixNigeria”

Though the representatives who gave the award are related, they appear not to be direct descendants of the late Dr. King. One of the guests is reportedly King’s brother’s wife and another a nephew as reported in the Daily Sun on Tuesday.

The Presidency had tweeted soon after the award was given yesterday: “President @MBuhari today at the State House received Martin Luther King Jnr’s family. He was also conferred with the 1st Black History Month National Black Excellence and Exceptional African Leadership Award 2018. #AsoVillaToday”

There is no comment as of yet from The Presidency on this new development.

