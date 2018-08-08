– The Sun News
KIMONO

Kimono: Delta, Lagos indicate interest in burial rites

8th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The family of the late reggae artist, Ra’s Kimono, on Wednesday, in Asaba, gave the assurance of Delta and Lagos state governments to fully participate in his final burial rites.

Kimono, who passed on in June this year, will be interred on August 25 at his home town, Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The week-long burial ceremonies will commence in Lagos on August 17.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, the family said interactions with the Delta and Lagos state governments had been very promising, with the commitment to participate in the burial activities.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr. Theophilus Ehizibue said the Lagos State Government had already announced the demise of the reggae legend.

Flanked by Kimono’s daughter, Oge and Mr. Augustine Afam Ugah, Ehizibue said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has promised not to be only present at the reception, but will also be on hand to receive Kimono’s corpse in Asaba on August 23.

Ehizibue urged Kimono’s fans and well-wishers to receive his remains with heart-warming as an indigenes of Delta State.

“Rastas Confraternity of Africa which is been led by a Nigerian, will be lead a procession August 24 to the Cenotaph in Asaba where there will be another lying in state, after there will be wake keep at Onicha-Olona later in the day,” he said.

He added that the corpse will depart Asaba on August 25 for Onicha-Olona where his remains will be committed to mother earth.

Ehizibue expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode for showing interest in the burial through his Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Steve Ayorinde.

“The Governor of Delta state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has equally been receptive since we arrived Asaba. He has promised to be part of the burial arrangement.

“Ras Kimono was a man loved by all and sundry. We expect a thunderous crowd to grace the ceremonies as a sign of respect to the music legend,” Ehizibue said.

The family of the late reggae legend, Ras Kimono, has prepared Reggea Jams and tributary concert to lead him to rest in peace.

Besides, the Association of Musical Band of Nigeria, in conjunction with Tony Okoroji, and other muscians of Premier Music, will lead another a musical concert to pay their last respect to the fallen legend.

