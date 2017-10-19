The Sun News
Kimbir emerges new FUAM VC

— 19th October 2017

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Prof. Anande Richard Kimbir has emerged the 6th substantive Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM).

In a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Joseph Fanafa, and made available to Daily Sun, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council to the University, Prof. Alkassun Abba ,who announced Kimbir’s appointment, on behalf of the Governing Council, explained that the appointment followed due process.

A professor of Mathematics, Kimbir had served in the university for nearly 30 years in various capacity including Dean, College of Science, Director of Academic Planning, Member of Council and Chairman, Local Organizing Committee of the recent NUGA fiesta hosted by the institution.

Kimbir, who until his appointment was Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) is to take over from the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Kutcha whose five year tenure ends on November 18.

 

 

