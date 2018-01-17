Kim Kardashian announces birth of third child, by surrogate

The Sun News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their baby girl on January 16, 2018.

Kim, 37, announced the news in a sweet post on her website which simply read: “She’s here! We’re so in love.”

She continued: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl

Kim confirmed she was pregnant on her show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The day before the baby was born, The Sun Online exclusively revealed that the baby was due “any day now”.

What has Kim said about the surrogate – and why is it controversial?

Kim revealed she felt compelled to tell the surrogate that she was carrying her and Kanye’s child – but although she claims she “loves her”, she didn’t invite her to her baby shower.

She said: “I just felt like I wanted, whoever’s carrying my baby, like what if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband? And what if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby?

“I wanted to give them that choice and be proud and on the same page and I wanted a relationship with her.”

“She was really excited! She was someone that had watched the show, not like a super fan or anything that it would have been uncomfortable, but she had seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it.”

Kim raised eyebrows when she admitted that she didn’t invite the mystery woman to her glamorous baby shower.

She said: “I, um, I did not [invite her]. I did introduce her to my family. I introduced her to my family earlier that day.

“And, you know, I just thought, I don’t know, it was like a weird decision to have to make.

“Of course, I would’ve wanted her to be there and be a part of it.

“But I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.”

Who is Kim and Kanye’s surrogate?

In July 2017 it was reported that Kim and Kanye are using an “agency” surrogate to have a third child.

And in September TMZ revealed that the surrogate is a “married African-American college graduate with two children of her own”.

She’s also said to be a Democrat in “great physical shape”.

The identity of Kimye’s surrogate has been kept private, though reports claim she was being “pampered” by the couple as she carries their bundle of joy.

Who are Kim and Kanye’s children and what are their ages?

Kim and Kanye’s first child was North, who turned four on June 15, 2017.

Their second child – son Saint –  was born on December 5, 2015, making him one year old.

The revelation of Kimye’s decision to use a surrogate came after Kim revealed she could “bleed to death” if she carried another child.

What will Kim and Kanye name their third child?

Kimye has chosen rather distinctive names for their children so far, and it’s safe to assume they will do the same for their third child.

According to E! News, North’s name started out as a rumor, but is something that Kanye and Kardashian quickly fell in love with.

One thing we do know is the pair will shy away from names beginning with a K – despite it being Kardashian tradition.

Kim previously explained in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians: “If we name our kid with a K name which is kind of what we want, mainly just because Kanye and I are K’s, then they’re going to call us the KKK.”

What is surrogacy?

Surrogacy is the name given for a type of pregnancy where a woman carries and gives birth to another person’s baby.

The surrogate mother is then expected to give up the baby at birth, so it can be raised by the couple who originally wanted the baby.

Surrogacy is often an option for those unable to have children themselves, or for same sex couples.

According to surrogacy charity Childlessness Overcome Through Surrogacy (COTS), there are two different types of surrogacy.

  • Traditional surrogacy: When the surrogate uses her own egg fertilised with the intended father’s sperm.
  • Gestational surrogacy: The surrogate carries the intended parent’s genetic child conceived through IVF, for which specialist doctors are needed

 

