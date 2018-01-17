Kim Kardashian announces birth of third child, by surrogate

What has Kim said about the surrogate – and why is it controversial?
Kim revealed she felt compelled to tell the surrogate that she was carrying her and Kanye’s child – but although she claims she “loves her”, she didn’t invite her to her baby shower.
She said: “I just felt like I wanted, whoever’s carrying my baby, like what if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband? And what if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby?
“I wanted to give them that choice and be proud and on the same page and I wanted a relationship with her.”
“She was really excited! She was someone that had watched the show, not like a super fan or anything that it would have been uncomfortable, but she had seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it.”
Kimye has chosen rather distinctive names for their children so far, and it’s safe to assume they will do the same for their third child.
According to E! News, North’s name started out as a rumor, but is something that Kanye and Kardashian quickly fell in love with.
One thing we do know is the pair will shy away from names beginning with a K – despite it being Kardashian tradition.
Kim previously explained in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians: “If we name our kid with a K name which is kind of what we want, mainly just because Kanye and I are K’s, then they’re going to call us the KKK.”
(NAN) Breastfeeding for six months or longer appears to significantly cut the risk of a woman developing type II diabetes, a 30-year US study said. The Kaiser Permanente research, published in the US journal JAMA Internal Medicine, analysed data from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults (CARDIA) study, a national, multi-centre investigation that…
…Says, ‘It’ll amount to internal colonisation’ Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on the people of the South East region of the country to rise up to reject vehemently the proposed grazing colonies. The President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, who made the call in a…
From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Worried by the lingering fuel scarcity in Ogun, the state government has set up a task force with a mandate to make the products available in 48 hours. The Task Force comprises men of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Independent…
Stories by Olabisi Olaleye In a world full of kidnappers and child assasins, TrackNet Inc, at the just-concluded CES in Las Vegas, United States of America, unveiled “Tabs” that could locate, monitor and bring peace of mind to families. According to the company, the all-in-one, low-cost smart home monitoring solution is managed by a simple…
… Concerns grow over addiction, distraction From Olabisi Olaleye, USA [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 It has become a norm to see even six-year-olds at social gatherings using tablets or high-end phones to take pictures or play games and, sometimes, children use the Google app to get answers and help them do their homework. Now, the dilemma…
The Sun UK Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their baby girl on January 16, 2018. Kim, 37, announced the news in a sweet post on her website which simply read: “She’s here! We’re so in love.” She continued: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl Kim confirmed she…
From Bamgbola Gbolagunte, Akure Arigidi-akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, presents a unique historical evolution that will interest any discerning mind, including scholars and researchers. It is the hometown of the national coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Are Onakakanfo-designate, Otunba Gani Adams. Its history dates back to early…
…Says no alternative to food security By Magnus Eze As the nation grapples with the perennial issue of herders-farmers’ clashes, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said government’s efforts at achieving national security, including the fight against insurgency in the North-East, would be meaningless without food security. To this end, he…
• As Eze Idigo marks 188th Ovala festival From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Since the November 18, 2017, governorship election in Anambra State, the people of Aguleri have been deliberating on how best to honour their own, Governor Willie Obiano. They have been looking for a way to ventilate their joy. Therefore, it was a day…
• Kalu Foundation promotes tourism, lures thousands to Abia community From Okey Sampson, Aba Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has ignited the fire of cultural revival in his native Igbere community in the state. In an attempt to further unite his people, Kalu, through the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, organised the…
With 141 books published so far, Reverend Chris Christian is probably Nigeria’s most prolific author. With specialty in Christian literature, his aim is to break barriers and get many of his books to the international audience. He is gradually succeeding in this regard. A preacher of the gospel, he is famed for taking the Vow…
•Save us from touts, task force operatives, they plead By Rebecca Opaluwa Roadside traders in Iyana-Iba, a community in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, are alleging incessant harassment in the hands of touts and government task force officials. The traders have said that while touts collect illegal levies from them, officials of the…
From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin PROF. IS-HAQ Oloyede, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, in this piece gave hints on how far JAMB has gone on knotty issues of admission into Nigerian higher institutions, the challenges and the way forward. He also explained the new 2018 registration system, why JAMB introduced that innovation as a…
It was a unique gathering of major stakeholders in Nigeria’s marketing industry when the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) rolled out the red carpet to celebrate outstanding achievers at the 2016 ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, last weekend. The event threw up new champions who would bask in the…
By Simeon Mpamugoh Yekini Kolawole Ajao, who is known as Professor Y.K Ajao in the music circle, certainly has every reason to be grateful. The Makosa King who began his music career in 1962 at the age of nine in his hometown Iseyin, Oyo State, went professional in 1973. But then, immediately he went professional,…
“Let me use this opportunity to express my thanks to God in heaven and his servant on earth for bringing the highly awaited major breakthrough of my life to me. It was a serious contract that I have always wanted and prayed for. It required contacts and much more which I never had. It comes…
The telephone calls I had last week from a Nigerian male in London, a woman in Abuja and other compatriots in different parts of the country, make it necessary for me to restate the diseases Pa Aliyu Giwa treats and cures and the fees he charges for each of them. I am also doing so…
It was 15th January, 2018. The afternoon was hot and humid. Mr Adesina Ogunlana, NBA’ Ikeja branch Chairman had been on my neck for days to speak at the annual memorial lecture of my late mentor, the irrepressible legend and legal colossus of all times, Chief Ganiyu Oyesola Fawehinmi, who transited on 5th September, 2009….
OVERHEARD at the Customer Service Unit of Zenith Bank Plc, Aguda branch, Enitan Street, Surulere, Lagos: “Do not use that as a criteria (criterion)…” (Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 9.30am) “Herdsmen: MASSOB puts southern states at (on) alert” “Why herdsmen (herdsmen’s) menace is political” According to the Book of Proverbs (12 v 1), whoever loves instruction…
“GAMAL Abdul Nasser has never wavered in his belief that the true Egyptians possess all the qualities to govern themselves successfully. The idea that the descendants of the men who built the pyramids will once again astonish the world is fundamental to his thinking. If the Crusades were for Europe the dawn of a renaissance,…
A few years ago, when Boko Haram visited Abuja, unleashing mayhem at the popular Nyanya motor park, the then President, Goodluck Jonathan, chose that same day to go to Kano for some political rally. So, while NEMA, paramedics and security operatives were busy picking, and filling body bags with, beefy chunks and bloodied mesh of…
The news headlines greeting the result of the Saturday, January 13, Anambra Central senatorial election screamed variously: “APGA in landslide victory,” “Victor Umeh elected senator,” “Umeh in resounding victory,” etc. The headlines tell a true story, but not the whole story. True, Chief Victor Umeh swept the polls in each of the seven local government…
Nightfall comes like a dreaded disease seeping through the pores of a healthy body and ravaging it beyond repair A murderer’s hand, lurking in the shadows, clasping the dagger, strikes down the helpless victim. I am the victim. I am slaughtered every night in the streets. I am cornered by the fear gnawing at my timid heart; in my helplessness I languish. Man…
HERE (in the banking sector and other financial institutions), some co-workers carry on as if they were the owners of the business who are irremovable. Luckily, as fate will have it, some of these sadists end up being messed up and eventually kicked out by the same system that allowed them to drive roughly unnecessarily….
As I foresaw on this page recently, one of our two main political parties fired back the moment that edition was in circulation. “My concern is that Nigerians have been thrown into a vicious circle of choosing between two devils every election: the APC and PDP being the problems of this country. We should begin…
Leave a reply