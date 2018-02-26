Killings: Rochas Foundation offers scholarship to 1,000 Benue children

George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Rochas Foundation has offered scholarship to 1,000 children in displaced camps in Benue as a result of the recent clashes in the state.

Director General of the foundation, Mrs. Uloma Rochas Nwosu, made the announcement during the 20th anniversary of the foundation last weekend at the Heroes Square, Owerri, the Imo State capital.

According to her, the offering of scholarship to the 1,000 children was part of the agenda of the foundation, which is to take one million African children off the streets by 2030.

Benue State Government recently announced that over 10,000 children were unable to go to school as a result of killings and clashes between herdsmen and farmers, forcing thousands to relocate to camps for displaced persons.

“As a foundation, we shall be offering free and qualitative education to 1,000 children at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Benue State. This may not be enough, considering that over 10,000 children are estimated to be out of school as a result of the recent clashes,” she said.

This was even as Imo State Governor and President of the foundation, Rochas Okorocha, disclosed that already, 17,000 children across the country, including five African countries are benefitting from the free education of the foundation.

Okorocha said it hurts him to see children who desire education, but cannot get it because they cannot afford it.

He, therefore, called on well to do citizens in Africa to establish educational foundations to reduce illiteracy in the continent.

“Those children who have poor background can become educated if provided the opportunity,” he noted.

He appealed to well to do Africans to join in the campaign to take one million children off the streets by 2030, adding that he was convinced that children of the continent, if properly educated, are the future of the world.

Okorocha pointed out that the foundation has come to stay in tackling the problems of the less privileged, not only in Nigeria, but in other African countries.

“I dedicate this anniversary, today, to the less privileged ones in the society, who want to go to school, but cannot because their parents are poor. Today, a clarion call has gone to those who have to help those who do not have; we want to take one million children out of the streets, if only it can be possible in 2030, it will help Africa.”

Speaking on how he conceived the vision of the foundation, Governor Okorocha said: “Let me make a confession. Giving has not made me poor. Giving has rather made me rich. So, I stand bold to say, today, that I am a wealthy man. And let no one envy me because you may be envying the God who created me. The more I give, the more I get, and no one can stop me from giving.

“I have transferred the spirit of giving to my children. First, to my wife, who has never stopped building houses for indigent widows and has built over 270 houses to that effect.

“Twenty years ago, no one would believe that these thousands of children would have been the beneficiaries of this foundation.”

Most of you do not know what propelled me into doing this. It is a contractual agreement which I signed with my creator out of the hardship and difficulties of life that I went through. In the course of prayers, I prayed God almighty that in any way you bless me, I will bless others and in any way you give me, I will share with those who do not have. That was my submission to God almighty.

“But today, crazy as I am, in my ideas and thoughts, I have extended Rochas Foundation to Africa. I’m in a hurry because I will not live in this world forever. I could be in pain when I must have passed through this world and still having a lot of children of Africa not educated because opportunity is not provided for them. I will not sleep well neither will I depart this world until every child in Africa finds a classroom to go into.

“As I do this, I have only managed to take about 17,000 children. We enrol about 1,000 children yearly, but that is not enough, it’s like a drop of water in the ocean. So, this day is not just a celebration, this day is a wakeup call on all government officials and all those in any form of power or authority and those who have been given the privilege to be wealthy, should help those who do not have.”

Governor Okorocha further noted that illiteracy is the greatest challenge confronting the continent, asserting that if adequate education is given to African children, it will help to eliminate poverty and hunger.

He revealed that since inception of the Rochas Foundation College in Owerri in 2001, admission has increased to more than 16,000 students with more than 4,000 having graduated from the university.

Nwosu said: “‎From the modest first Rochas Foundation College, Owerri in 2001 we have grown into 10 different colleges across the country, we also have the Rochas foundation college of Africa with 5 children from 55 African countries.”

Wife of the governor and Vice President of the foundation, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, expressed joy that what started‎ in Jos, Plateau State as a modest contribution to help humanity has grown into a phenomenon.

“When my husband and I decided to set up this foundation we did not know it will grow so fast this way. The children have also learnt well. By the grace of God, we shall continue to do good,” she said.

Other speakers at the event were Uchechi Rochas Okorocha, Aham Rochas Okorocha and Amen Rochas Okorocha all of whom extolled the vision of the founder and publicly rededicated commitment to the cause of humanity.

The high point of the event was the handover of a fully furnished apartment, N2 million and a taxi to one Miss Onyemuwa Ihuoma Victoria, who won the star prize.

The star prize winner, an orphan from Amuzi, Obowo Local Government of Imo State, emerged after the spinning of jackpot supervised by the ambassadors of Australia, Pakistan, Gambia and Congo.

Six other winners got brand new homes and N100,000, while several others got cash prizes ranging from N300,000 to N100,000 and N50,000 respectively, while the crowd drawn from 27 local governments of the state and numbering over 12,000 went home with various categories of gift items like sewing machines, grinding machine, bags of rice, cartons of noodles, etc.

Music maestro, Timi Dakolo, Hip Hop sensation, Yemi Alade and Waje thrilled the audience to several tunes, while Nollywood stars, Uti Nwachukwu and Alex Ekubo were on hand to witness the event. The children from the Rochas Foundation colleges made a special rendition of the foundation’s anthem.

Highlights of the event was the issue of a cheque of N2 million by Governor Okorocha , a car and bungalow to the star prize winner.

while his wife Nkechi Okorocha promised to build two bedroom bungalows each for parents of five indigent students.

The two days colourful ceremony had earlier commenced with a road show on Friday by the parents,teachers as well as students of the foundation across the state marching the streets of Owerri, the State capital.

