CHRISTIANS

Killings: Persecution makes Christianity wax stronger in Nigeria – Cleric

— 5th July 2018
Emma Njoku
Founder and Senior Pastor of Treasure Word Evangelical Ministry, Port Harcourt, Apostle Ralph Williams, has said no amount of persecution of Christians can stop the church of God in Nigeria.
He said this on Sunday at inauguration service of Dominion Grace Christians Mission in Mushin, Lagos.
Williams, who was reacting to the unabated killings in parts of the country, with Christians as main targets, said the church of God is a movement and all attempts by enemies of the body in the country will not prevail against it.
“The more churches they close, the more church of God marches on. The more the persecution, the more the church waxes stronger,” he declared.
The cleric said the church has received an endowment of strength from God and would remain unstoppable. He, therefore, urged Christians to be encouraged and courageous “because God will take up the battle and fight for His church.”
Williams called on the leadership of the country to allow God influence their dealings and decision. He said no government can work with the fear of God and fail. He also tasked the clergy to refrain from claiming ownership of the church, as according to him, “the church belongs only to God.”
Senior Pastor of the church, Emmanuel Akpan, said the new church, which came into existence about three months ago, is on a mission to preserve biblical truth. “We are not here to do business as usual; we are here to do it the way God wants it done,” he said.
Other clerics at the event include Pastor Matthew Oluwamuleya from Realm of Glory International Church, Okota, Apostle Godswill Samson, Calabar, and Pastor Ibanga Brown, Lagos.

CHRISTIANS

