Killings: Nigerian govt. playing ‘double standard’ – Catholic Bishops

— 3rd July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has accused the Federal Government of being biased in the management of farmers/herders’ crisis that had resulted in the death hundreds of people in Taraba, Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states.

The clergymen believed that the government had orchestrated the systems and laws of Nigeria to protect the herdsmen, thus, making the farmers more vulnerable to endless attacks.

They were afraid that peace and unity of Nigeria might collapse if the government failed to take urgent action that would give justice to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious differences.

Its President, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze, in a statement, on Monday, specifically accused the Police and other supporting security agencies of being ‘accomplices’ in the recent attacks in Plateau communities that claimed over 100 lives.

He vehemently condemned the bloodshed and asked the police to speedily arrest the perpetrators of the crime for prosecution.

He added, “But we are extremely worried about the ‘double standards’ being applied by the Police and other security agencies, any time the herdsmen are attacked and killed.

“In the latter cases, the police react very swiftly and the law promptly implemented while otherwise is the case with the earlier. Howbeit, it is in the best interest of Nigeria’s peace and unity that the same swiftness and treatment be applied to all cases.

“If the President cannot keep Nigeria safe, then he automatically loses the trust of the citizens. He should no longer continue to preside over the killing field and mass graveyard that Nigeria has become.”

The Catholic Bishops, thus, condoled with families that lost loved ones and the destroyed communities in Plateau state. They encouraged them to be steadfast and law abiding, and allow the authorities the opportunity to carry out investigations.

 

NIGERIAN

Killings: Nigerian govt. playing ‘double standard’ – Catholic Bishops

— 3rd July 2018



