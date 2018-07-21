– The Sun News
Latest
21st July 2018 - Killings: Ignore Northern leaders shedding ‘Crocodile tears’ Presidency tells Nigerians
21st July 2018 - 431 Pharmaceutical shops sealed in Imo
21st July 2018 - 2019: Atiku may declare interest in Presidency Saturday
21st July 2018 - Police seal off Delta APC secretariat
21st July 2018 - Leaders on Leadership: With the comeback kid
21st July 2018 - Lessons from Thai rescue operation
21st July 2018 - Herdsmen free to graze anywhere in Nigeria – Prof. Umar
21st July 2018 - Afenifere, Ohanaeze to Prof Umar: You have imperialist conquest agenda
21st July 2018 - Why Middle Belt should produce next president – ex-minister, Prof Hagher
21st July 2018 - Obasanjo is organising secretary of tired politicians – Oshiomhole
Home / Cover / National / Killings: Ignore Northern leaders shedding ‘Crocodile tears’ Presidency tells Nigerians
NORTHERN

Killings: Ignore Northern leaders shedding ‘Crocodile tears’ Presidency tells Nigerians

— 21st July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has urged Nigerians to ignore northern  leaders who recently faulted the way President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was handling the nation’s security challenges, describing them as ‘selfish leaders.’

The leaders of some socio-cultural organisations led by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had issued a communiqué accusing President Buhari’s administration of incompetence in handling the security situation in the country.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said it considered the communiqué “as the shedding of crocodile tears by selfish leaders.”

The Presidency said the leaders felt alienated after “a transparent and accountable system halted their disproportionate survival on resources of the state,” and therefore urged Nigerians to ignore them.

“The Presidency urges Nigerians to ignore the unholy alliance by these groups who are stepping up their assault on the All Progressives Congress administration.

“The Presidency notes with dismay that the refrain about President Buhari not doing anything about security in the country had turned into the number one fake news item,” the statement read in part.

Shehu said it is sad and misleading for anyone to say that President Buhari had not responded to the security challenges in the country.

He referred to a press statement recently issued by the President’s Special Adviser, Femi Adesina, highlighting the Buhari-led administration’s achievement in tackling security challenges. Shehu stressed that those condemning Buhari’s administration should read the statement.

READ ALSO: 431 Pharmaceutical shops sealed in Imo

“The press release which was titled: “Combating Insecurity in the Country: Lest We Forget – Presidency’’ listed out ongoing security operations: (1) Nigerian Army’s Exercise Ayem Akpatuma covering Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger States launched in February to tackle cases of kidnappings, herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, among others; (2) Nigerian Air Force establishment of three new Quick Response Wings (QRW) in Taraba, Nasarawa and Benue States respectively, and deployment of Special Forces personnel.

“The press release also noted President Buhari’s approval for the establishment of a new Battalion of the Nigerian Army, as well as a new Police Area Command, in Birnin Gwari Local Council in Kaduna State, as part of measures to scale up security in response to the banditry affecting the area,” he said.

Shehu added that those claiming that President Buhari has not done anything about security challenge are spreading fake news being peddled by selfish politicians with interests in keeping Nigerians incensed.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. AK UROSS 21st July 2018 at 11:23 am
    Reply

    The Northern Elders Forum are right and now that they are right, Garba Shehu who is ordinary a worker in the Presidency is talking nonesense. You are not elected person you are appointed by Buhari the President of the Herdsmen.

    The Northern elders has seen that Buhari is doing nothing because it has affected them. If it has not affected them, they could have been praising Buhari. The Yorubas who on 2015 said, say Buhari are now saying down buhari because you are affected.

    If Buhari and his Inec happened to win next years elections. to your tents oh Biafrans and Oduduwas and Middle Belts.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NORTHERN

Killings: Ignore Northern leaders shedding ‘Crocodile tears’ Presidency tells Nigerians

— 21st July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has urged Nigerians to ignore northern  leaders who recently faulted the way President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was handling the nation’s security challenges, describing them as ‘selfish leaders.’ The leaders of some socio-cultural organisations led by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had issued a communiqué accusing President Buhari’s administration of incompetence…

  • PHARMACEUTICAL

    431 Pharmaceutical shops sealed in Imo

    — 21st July 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria ( PCN) has sealed the premises of 431 Pharmaceutical outlets in various part of the state for various offences. This was just as the Council has advised the public to always request for the registration status of operators by asking for licenses from any Pharmaceutical outlet to…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Atiku may declare interest in Presidency Saturday

    — 21st July 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola All is now set for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s mega rally in Adamawa State as stakeholders within the PDP household nationwide, will converge in Yola, the state capital, on Saturday, for what is expected to be the formal declaration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar  to run for president of…

  • POLICE

    Police seal off Delta APC secretariat

    — 21st July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The secretariat of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Asaba was, on Friday, sealed by the police following attempts by the Jones Erue-led faction to re-inaugurate parallel state executive committee. Erue, who enjoys the backing of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, had last month, inaugurated his executive even without…

  • UMAR

    Herdsmen free to graze anywhere in Nigeria – Prof. Umar

    — 21st July 2018

    Sometime ago, Umar Labdo Muhammad, a Professor of Islamic Political Thoughts at Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, came under fire for his view that Benue State belongs to the Fulani by conquest. In this interview, he insisted on his earlier position on the contentious issue even as he made another startling disclosure that the Hausa/Fulani…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share