IGBO

Killings: Igbo group issues quit notice to Fulani herdsmen

— 3rd July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

No longer comfortable with the numerous killings in various parts of the country, Igbo pressure group, Voice from the East (VEAST) has given the Fulani herdsmen in the South East as well as Anioma, in Delta State, and Ikwere in Rivers State, up till August 31, 2018 to vacate their land and forests.

The group which embarked on a peaceful protest Tuesday in Enugu warned that should the armed herdsmen fail to leave after the ultimatum, they would mobilise boys to comb forests and lands, to send them packing.

VEAST pointed out that they may even resort to killing the herdsmen should they become adamant and refuse to leave.

Carrying placards that read in part, “Fulani herdsmen should vacate Igboland before 31 August, 2018. Fulani herdsmen, vacate Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi and Imo states, land and forest before 31st August. Military work with Fulani herdsmen,” the group said quit notice is a result of the Federal Government inaction or tacit support of herdsmen menace.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the demonstration, Convener of the group, Comrade Kindness Jonah, said that government’s inability to check the killings necessitated the issuance of the quit notice.

“We carried out the demonstration for the sole purpose of giving quit notice to Fulani herdsmen in Igboland, the five South Eastern states as well as Anioma and Ikwerre land.

“The aberrant killings by Fulani herdsmen purposely unchecked by Federal Government and military instigated this quit notice.

“At Ezi Nze in UDI Local Government Area of Enugu State, Fulani herdsmen kidnapped several young men, demanding N2 million compensation for purported killing of undisclosed number of cows, out of which N6000,000.00 has been paid.

“VEAST sees this as an affront of the highest order which can no longer be tolerated in Igboland.

” After 31st August, 2018, since nobody holds the monopoly of violence and for the mere fact that the Nigerian military and police are working secretly, openly with the herdsmen, VEAST will galvanise young men from all Igboland to enter Igbo forests to kill and butcher any Fulani herdsmen,” he said.

 

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd July 2018 at 6:55 pm
    The so-called herdsmen behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., not the touts moving about with the cows. In as much as no fulani, no fulani cow will exist in this natives territory, but the strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

