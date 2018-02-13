The Sun News
Home / Politics / Killings: Hold APC liable –Secondus

Killings: Hold APC liable –Secondus

— 13th February 2018

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),  Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigerians should hold the rulingAll Progressives Congress (APC) responsible for the the recent spate of killings in the country.

Secondus said this at the headquarters of the party in Umuahia, Abia State,  yesterday, where he also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure  free, fair and credible election in 2019.

Secondus, who was on a three-day working visit to the state,  said the “PDP is on a mission to recover the land  from the APC.

“They (APC) must be blamed for the mismanagement of the country’s economy. There is hunger in the land.

“They (APC) are broken bottle and should brace up and get ready to leave because Nigerians are tired of playing politics with the killing of innocent Nigerians and hunger which they inflicted on Nigerians…”

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th February 2018 at 6:19 am
    Reply

    The so-called Secondus and his dead PDP political party, as well as APC political party, are illiterate fools and ignorant cowards. They think natives of this territory of the natives of this generation are also illiterate fools, ignorant cowards, that is why the illiterate idiot call Secondus will tell natives of this territory of the natives APC political party is behind killings of natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives. The next day, Wike will go to Sokoto as illiterate slave of fulani criminal terrorists, he will host so-called conference of traditional rulers in which the illiterate tout call Saad who is a fulani foreigner who is not a native in this territory of the natives, do not have native land in this territory of the natives, do not have stake in this territory of the natives, will be the chairman of the traditional rulers who are natives of this territory of the natives, has native lands in this territory of the natives, has stake in this territory of the natives- so an insult. Call it PDP, APC- they are all dead and do not represent natives of this territory of the natives, do not have a place in Disintegrated Republics of the natives, the fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- so do all its institutions are dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria are behind the killings of natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, so-called military, police etc. are terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists used to kill natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives and they will say it is fulani cattle rearers nickname herdsmen thinking natives of this territory of the natives of this generation are ignorant fools- NO! A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

