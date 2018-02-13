Killings: Hold APC liable –Secondus

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigerians should hold the rulingAll Progressives Congress (APC) responsible for the the recent spate of killings in the country.

Secondus said this at the headquarters of the party in Umuahia, Abia State, yesterday, where he also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free, fair and credible election in 2019.

Secondus, who was on a three-day working visit to the state, said the “PDP is on a mission to recover the land from the APC.

“They (APC) must be blamed for the mismanagement of the country’s economy. There is hunger in the land.

“They (APC) are broken bottle and should brace up and get ready to leave because Nigerians are tired of playing politics with the killing of innocent Nigerians and hunger which they inflicted on Nigerians…”