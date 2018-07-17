Killings, formation R-APC: Corruption fighting back to discredit Buhari

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr Charles Idahosa, has observed that killings in some parts of the country were being carried out to discredit the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and make him lose focus.

Besides, he stated that those behind Reform-All Progressives Congress (R-APC), are those opposed to change, especially the fight against corruption.

Idahosa, a former Political Adviser to ex-governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, stated this while fielding questions from journlists in Benin City.

He queried why the killings that predated Buhari’s administration were now being attributed to Fulani herdsmen.

“Why didn’t Nigerians and the media lable the killings during Obasanjo and Jonathan as herdsmen; it is only an insane President that will order the killings of his people for political gain.

“The killings in Nigeria has nothing to do with Buhari, it is being done to discredit his government; It is just like the so called emergence of R-APC, I consider these to be corruption fighting back”, he said.

Idahosa, therefore, advised Nigerians to distinguish between true lovers of democracy with intent to positively develop the country, and those whose intention is to acquire power for their personal interest.

‎On the allegation of the use of “Federal might” during the Ekiti State gubernatorial election, Idahosa described it as “the ranting of a bad loser”‎, adding that what happened in Ekiti State was the expression of the people against bad governance.

“Why is it that Nigerians forget so easily, why was there no voices against the massive deployment of security agencies in the same state in 2014 guber poll.

“Or was it not in the same state Oshiomhole and Rotimi Amaechi, both serving Governors then, were held hostage for hours by the same security agencies and thus prevented from campaigning with the then Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi?

“In any case, what is Federal might in the deployment of security agencies for an election, or can an election be held without security agencies to maintain peace?

“Have we forgotten so soon that in spite of the humiliation suffered by Fayemi, a sitting governor in 2014, he still went and congratulated the same Fayose, after the later emerge victorious in the poll?

“To me, when a bad opponent loses an election, he always find something to pin his lost on. What happened in Ekiti State is simply the fact that Fayose has ran out of his tricks”, Idahosa said.