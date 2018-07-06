Gyang Bere, Jos, with agency report

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared July 9 to July 11, as national days of prayers and fasting, against what it described as unwarranted killings across the country.

CAN appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, within and outside the country, to join Christians on July 11, on peaceful protest against the incessant killings across the country.

The association, in a statement issued by the Special Assistant, (Media and Communications) to the CAN president, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, in Abuja, yesterday, said its decision was hinged on “persistent killings of fellow citizens in general and Christians in particular, nationwide, and mostly in Plateau and Benue states, where mass burial has become the norm; without any positive response from the country’s security agencies.

“CAN is worried, disturbed and disappointed that despite all the clarion calls on President Muhammadu Buhari, to re-organise his security team, by replacing all the security chiefs, he has consistently turned deaf ears to such calls. From all indications, the president seems to be satisfied with their poor performance and the attendant problems that have led to avoidable loss of lives and property. We call on all Christians in the country and in the Diaspora to participate in the three-day prayers and fasting programme for God to end all the senseless, unwarranted, and selected killings in the country. If the government has failed us, we are very sure that our God will never fail. All National Executive Committee members of CAN, the Church and denominational leaders have been invited to participate in a peaceful protest march to the National Assembly and the State House (Aso Rock); to impress on government to see the need to effectively stop the unprecedented killings.