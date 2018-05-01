The Sun News
Home / National / Killings: Buhari’s government insensitive –NLC

Killings: Buhari’s government insensitive –NLC

— 1st May 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed concern over the spate of bloodletting by rampaging herdsmen across the country.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who stated this, yesterday, at the 2018 May Day lecture, in Abuja, yesterday, said the incessant killings by herdsmen calls forquestion, whether the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari actually cares for its people.

He noted that protection of life and property is the primary responsibilty of government, so, no excuse, whatsoever, should be given by the government, for the carnage going on, especially in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa and Zamfara states.

“Workers and Nigerians, at large, need to feel that there is actually a government in charge of their security; because the way Nigerian citizens are being killed by the day it is worrisome, and calls for question, whether there is, indeed, a government that actually cares for its people. So, we call on them to do the job they are meant to do, in the first place,”  Wabba said.  

The NLC president also asked workers across the country, to prepare towards fighting for better working condition and welfare. 

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 1st May 2018 at 6:20 am
    It is not about complaint, it is not about protests etc. The only answer is the Sword- either you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land or the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you. It is Bloody Political War: either this territory natives subdue the enemy under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world or the enemy will subdue this territory natives under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani Political Control over this natives territory via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is Futility. God given Victory is the natives’ under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. It is God given Victory, it is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

