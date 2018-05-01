Killings: Buhari’s government insensitive –NLC

Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed concern over the spate of bloodletting by rampaging herdsmen across the country.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who stated this, yesterday, at the 2018 May Day lecture, in Abuja, yesterday, said the incessant killings by herdsmen calls forquestion, whether the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari actually cares for its people.

He noted that protection of life and property is the primary responsibilty of government, so, no excuse, whatsoever, should be given by the government, for the carnage going on, especially in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa and Zamfara states.

“Workers and Nigerians, at large, need to feel that there is actually a government in charge of their security; because the way Nigerian citizens are being killed by the day it is worrisome, and calls for question, whether there is, indeed, a government that actually cares for its people. So, we call on them to do the job they are meant to do, in the first place,” Wabba said.

The NLC president also asked workers across the country, to prepare towards fighting for better working condition and welfare.