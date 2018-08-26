– The Sun News
Latest
26th August 2018 - Killings: APC chides Bayelsa govt, alleges cover-up
26th August 2018 - 2019: APGA to field presidential candidate
26th August 2018 - IPOB raps S’ East Govs, Ohanaeze, Igbo politicians
26th August 2018 - Nigerian pilots make history as Air Peace takes delivery of Boeing 777-300 aircraft                                   
26th August 2018 - Buhari congratulates human rights activist, Richard Akinnola at 60
26th August 2018 - Boko Haram: Again, Army cautions troops on indiscriminate use of social media
26th August 2018 - 2019: Nigeria don’t need divisive President – Obi of Onitsha
26th August 2018 - US senator, John McCain dies at 81
26th August 2018 - Husbands defect too
26th August 2018 - ‘WHAT is he doing here, I didn’t ask ‘madam matchmaker’ to call him’
Home / National / Killings: APC chides Bayelsa govt, alleges cover-up
BAYELSA

Killings: APC chides Bayelsa govt, alleges cover-up

— 26th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at the Bayelsa State Government accusing it of cover up over the alleged killing of two APC members by suspected thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The state’s Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Gboribiogha Jonah (rtd) had, in a press conference, fingered highly placed Bayelsans of being behind the hoodlums that held Brass community under siege, injured and destroyed several property.

The caretaker Chairman of Brass Local Government Area, Victor Isaiah had, in an interview, alleged that the hoodlums were being sponsored by APC lawmaker, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli member representing Brass constituency 1 in Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

However, the APC has come down hard of Jonah and the Bayelsa State Government accusing it of being economical with the truth over the gruesome murder of the two APC members.

READ ALSO: 2019: APGA to field presidential candidate

Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Doifie Buokoribo, in a statement made available to Sunday Sun, condemned the deputy governor for being biased and not being bold enough to caution the caretaker chairman.

Doifie, who expressed disappointment that Jonah could not acknowledged that APC members died, berated the deputy governor for not carrying out the moral obligation on him to visit the family of the bereaved.

He reiterated that PDP should stop playing politics with human lives but rather delivers the dividends of democracy to the electorates and the rural populace and stop stifling Bayelsans with hunger and pain.

The statement read in part, “As a well-bred Nembe man, we expected objectivity from Gboribiogha by stating things as they are or not saying anything at all. But conversely he tried to absolve the perpetrators of their crimes.

“For years we have been bedevilled by sea piracy and the deputy governor, despite being a retired senior naval official, has not done any tangible thing to curb the ugly trend; yet he is condescending so low as to publicly conceal a glaring evil.”

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAYELSA

Killings: APC chides Bayelsa govt, alleges cover-up

— 26th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at the Bayelsa State Government accusing it of cover up over the alleged killing of two APC members by suspected thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The state’s Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Gboribiogha Jonah (rtd) had, in a press conference, fingered…

  • APGA

    2019: APGA to field presidential candidate

    — 26th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on Saturday, said it would field a presidential candidate in next year’s general elections. Resolution to field a presidential candidate was taken at the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting held at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia, Anambra State, on Friday. APGA had, in previous general elections, since…

  • IPOB

    IPOB raps S’ East Govs, Ohanaeze, Igbo politicians

    — 26th August 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Smarting from the seeming silence of prominent Igbo leaders on the plight of pro Biafra groups in the hands of the federal government, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), on Saturday, came hard on Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South East governors, traditional rulers and politicians. The IPOB, in a statement signed by its Media…

  • PILOTS

    Nigerian pilots make history as Air Peace takes delivery of Boeing 777-300 aircraft                                   

    — 26th August 2018

    Louis Ibah Nigeria’s local carrier, Air Peace Airlines Limited, on Saturday, took delivery of a Boeing 777-300 aircraft in readiness for the commencement of its international operations.                        The new aircraft, a 320-seater Boeing 777-300 christened  “Ojochide” and marked 5N-BUU,  touched down the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 1.37p.m. to a traditional water …

  • AKINNOLA

    Buhari congratulates human rights activist, Richard Akinnola at 60

    — 26th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated journalist, human rights and pro-democracy activist, Richard Akinnola, on his 60th birthday. He commended Akinnola’s uncompromising posture in always telling the truth to leaders, insisting on propriety and regularly mobilising to safeguard the sanctity of human rights and the integrity of the nation. According to a statement…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share