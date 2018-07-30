– The Sun News
30th July 2018 - Napoli president confirms offer for Man Utd star Darmian
30th July 2018 - Kano, Morocco sign MoU on film industry
30th July 2018 - IPOB alleges plan by Army to invade South East, South South again
30th July 2018 - Defections: nPDP has not completely left APC -Apugo
30th July 2018 - Fosu-Mensah wants to stay at Man United amid injury crisis
30th July 2018 - Killings: Anglican Church hires 3 Fulani missionaries in Enugu
30th July 2018 - 2019: Ekweremadu’s zone opts to purchase Ugwuanyi’s nomination form
30th July 2018 - Assam: Four million risk losing India citizenship
30th July 2018 - Don offers ideas to boost economy
30th July 2018 - I’ll write Buhari soon – Buba Galadima
ANGLICAN

Killings: Anglican Church hires 3 Fulani missionaries in Enugu

30th July 2018

Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu North Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in the state’s Ecclesiastical Province, has engaged three Fulani Christian missionaries to help reach out to herders in parts of Ezeagu, Udi and Enugu North local government areas of the state.

Diocesan Bishop, Sosthenes Eze also disclosed that the diocese has created the Hausa/Fulani mission outreach with an indigene of the state, Canon Nnaji, who had lived and served for long in the North as the coordinator.

Speaking at the third session of the third synod of the diocese held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Okwojo, Ngwo, Enugu State, he explained that the move became necessary to stem the spate of farmers-herders’ clashes in the state, especially in the mentioned areas, which, according to him have witnessed influx of herders.

READ ALSO: 2019: Ekweremadu’s zone opts to purchase Ugwuanyi’s nomination form

Bishop Eze appealed to Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma for the church to develop a massive strategy of evangelising to Fulani herders.

“Because of the influx of Fulani people; all these areas have  been invaded by them and we cannot just leave them coming in like that, so we decided to design what we call Hausa/Fulani mission outreach.  We first of all requested one of our brothers who has lived in the North for a long time; Canon Dan Nnaji from Kafanchan, he came down.”

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 30th July 2018 at 8:38 am
    Reply

    Appeasers are cowards. Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic appeased no one on earth. There’s no Religion War in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. There’s Political War in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics which has nothing to do with Religion, which Religion has nothing to do with it. There’s separation of Religion and Politics in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution with the Sword now under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

