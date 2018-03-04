The Sun News
Killing of UN aid workers, shocking, callous – Refugee Commission

— 4th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has described as shocking the gruesome murder of aid workers working for the United Nations to carry out humanitarian service in Rann, Kalabalge Local Government area of Borno State.

The Federal Commissioner Sadiya Umar Farouq described the killings as heinous and callous, especially as the aid workers were serving humanity.

Three aid workers lost their lives on March 1st attack in Rann, Borno State. Three others were injured and one is reportedly missing.

One of those who lost their lives, and the nurse who is missing, were on the frontline providing critical services supported by UNICEF.

The two others who were killed were working for IOM, which is one of the agencies that support humanity around the international borders.

In a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Federal Commissioner, Halima Musa, quoted Farouq as saying, “On no account should humanitarian personnel be targets of any sort of attack.”

She condoled with the United Nations, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the Nigerian Government over the loss describing it as irreplaceable.

She assured that the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, remains resolute in discharging its responsibilities of providing assistance and support to persons of concern.

