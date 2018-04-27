The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - I’ll pay N4.5m tithe –Miracle, BBNaija winner
27th April 2018 - Why I gave housemates plenty wahala –Cee-C
27th April 2018 - Success secrets of my 30 years marriage – Victor Uwaifo, musician
27th April 2018 - How I Uncaged my fears –TBoss, ex-BBNaija housemate
27th April 2018 - The Eve: Too lightweight but fun-filled
27th April 2018 - Live music, exotic shows pep up Eko Hotels’ Beer Carnival
27th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Adeyeye, Fayose’s loyalists trade words over Ikere ward congress
27th April 2018 - Labour demands N65,500 minimum wage
27th April 2018 - Kalu applauds Nigerians in Korea
27th April 2018 - Killing of Christians’ll plunge Nigeria into war –Northern CAN
Home / National / Killing of Christians’ll plunge Nigeria into war –Northern CAN

Killing of Christians’ll plunge Nigeria into war –Northern CAN

— 27th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has advised the Federal Government and the Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF) to halt killing of Christians in the North; before the situation degenerates into a civil war.

Rev. Pam said this, yesterday, in reaction to the murder of two Catholic bishops and 17 others, on Tuesday in Benue, and killing of 44 persons on Wednesday, also in Benue and Nasarawa states.

Pam said the senseless and ongoing killing is avoidable.

“My fear is that if the federal government and the NGF do not do something urgent, the killing of Christians in the North would degenerate one day into civil war. People are being killed on daily basis, yet, nobody has ever been arrested and nothing tangible has been done by the federal government.

“Looking at how professional the attacks are being carried out, I believe that these people are terrorists, they are Boko Haram and government, at all levels, need to respond swiftly; to curtail the menace before the people are pushed to defend themselves which will lead to civil war.”

Rev. Pam lamented that the North, which is backward in infrastructure, its economy is further devastated by attacks.

“I have the firm belief that these attacks are beyond ordinary herdsmen, they are terrorists who unleash terror on innocent persons in the North.

“Government has to declare these people as terrorists and investigate the recent killings in the North.”

Pam, who  doubles as the chairman of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, in Plateau State, added that ongoing attacks on churches in the North, if not checked by the government, could plunge the northern states into religious crisis that will be difficult to control.

He urged Christians in the North not to go to sleep over the security challenges facing them, but go all out  to secure their places of worship “to avoid being attacked and killed by the enemies of Christian faith in the North.”

The cleric appealed to the people of Benue state to keep  faith in God; to expose those who are bent on causing mayhem  in parts of their state and other parts of the North.

Share

About author

Rapheal

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 27th April 2018 at 6:28 am
    Reply

    The enemy’s ongoing attacks and killings has no religion basis- Christian, Muslim etc. are attacked and killed by the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. It is Political based attacks and killings. The only answer is Political with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. Strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc- either you annihilate and erase them on your God given native land or they will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, either you kill them or they will kill you. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti guber: Adeyeye, Fayose’s loyalists trade words over Ikere ward congress

— 27th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Director of Media and Publicity of the Prince Adedayo Adeyeye Movement (PAAM), Chief Niyi Ojo and a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and  loyalist of Governor Ayo Fayose, Wale Ayeni, recently traded words over alleged thuggery witnessed during the recent ward congress to elect delegates for the…

  • Labour demands N65,500 minimum wage

    — 27th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Organised Labour has proposed a  new minimum wage of N66,500 per month, against the current minimum wage of N18,000. This was the position of the  Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress, during a public hearing on the National Minimum Wage for workers at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday. Chairman of the…

  • Killing of Christians’ll plunge Nigeria into war –Northern CAN

    — 27th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has advised the Federal Government and the Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF) to halt killing of Christians in the North; before the situation degenerates into a civil war. Rev. Pam said this, yesterday, in reaction to the murder of…

  • Abia

    Group lambasts Abia PDP publicity secretary over attacks on Kalu

    — 27th April 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba A group, Concerned Abians for Good Governance and Justice (CAGGJ), has lambasted Abia State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Don Ubani, over his recent unguarded attacks on eminent businessman and former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.  The group’s national co-ordinator, Egwu D. Uwa, two weeks…

  • Igbo

    Only God can give Igbo President –Ohanaeze 

    — 27th April 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Charles Odunukwe, has said Igbo people should pray hard and hope in God  to be president of the country. He said no human being can do anything for Igbo to get the position without God’s intervention. But, Deputy Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Ugonna…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share