Killing of clerics: Anglican diocese to sanction members, clerics without PVC

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the wanton killing of clerics in some northern part of the country, by alleged Fulani hersdmen, Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Diocese in Imo State has vowed to vote in a credible presidential candidate who will be sensitive to human lives, using their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

The bishop of the diocese, Rt. Revd Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku, who warned that clerics and members of the diocese would be sanctioned for not possessing a PVC, added that part of their punishment may include giving them a back seat during service.

Rev Collins disclosed this yesterday, while delivering his address marking the second session of the third synod 2018, of the diocese, held at St.Silas Church, Obosima Ohaji, Imo State. The prelate also said the diocese has resolved to set aside Sunday July 29, 2018, to conduct what he tagged Operation show your voters cards in all the churches across the diocese. He said the essence of the verification exercise is to make sure that every member of the diocese and the priests register and obtain their voters cards.

The bishop instructed that the clerics, in their various churches, would be mandated to conduct the exercise and forward the details to the diocesan office for appropriate actions, insisting that any member who fails to get their voters cards will be sanctioned according to the prescriptions of the diocese.