The Sun News
Latest
18th October 2017 - Killer vaccine rumour may stall routine immunization – Expert
18th October 2017 - Indicted High Court Judge loses bid to stop sack
18th October 2017 - PDP national chair: Ex-Gov Daniel declares
18th October 2017 - PDP, APC trade blames over Army’s immunisation scare in Rivers
18th October 2017 - IGP Idris warns police officers against being kidnapped
18th October 2017 - SEC directs NSE to place shares of Oando on technical suspension
18th October 2017 - INEC to deploy 1m adhoc staff for 2019 general elections
18th October 2017 - Cyber fraudsters infiltrate Delta scholarship scheme
18th October 2017 - FEC approves N236m to complete irrigation dam in Katsina
18th October 2017 - Senate rejects moves to blacklist THISDAY, Punch
Home / National / Killer vaccine rumour may stall routine immunization – Expert

Killer vaccine rumour may stall routine immunization – Expert

— 18th October 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THE Director of Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency (DSPHCDA), Dr. Winful Orieke decried the adverse of the unsubstantiated rumour of killer vaccines on routine immunisation exercise in the state.

Orieke told newsmen in Asaba that cloud of pessimism still hangs despite clarification by the government that there was no free military medical programme (currently) in state.

He noted that the rumour on so-called killer vaccines could significantly hamper the turnout for already planned immunization exercises across the state with the possibility of fuelling the outbreak of vaccines protected diseases.

Orieke however assured that the agency and the Ministry of Health were already putting measures in place to dispel completely the killer vaccine rumour as well as “carrying out mobilization and awareness campaign on the forthcoming immunization,” which is expected to hold in the state by the middle of November.

“All modalities aimed at building trust on immunization programmes among the populace are being put in place to protect our children from vaccine protective diseases,” Orieke said, urging parents not to toy with the life and health of their children.

He explained that the ongoing free medical interventions by the army in south-eastern parts of the country as “part of the routine practice of their Free Medical Outreach,” noting that the exercise involved mainly blood sugar and high blood pressure screening in communities and not schools.

“Military has no business with vaccination of children and there is no way they could have carried out such exercise without collaborating with the Ministry of Health and primary healthcare development agencies across the country,” he said.

Orieke observed that the killer vaccination rumour emanated from poor awareness creation on the part of the military authorities before commencement of the exercise, adding that the rumour was apparently aggravated by the ‘Operation Python Dance’ military exercise in the South-East as well as the outbreak of monkey pox in some states.

“Apparently, if the military free medical intervention was well publicized like they did with the Operation Python Dance, proper awareness would have been created and people would have been well informed,” he posited.

Orieke pointed out that effective collaboration of the military and Ministry of Health would have gone a long way in averting the poisonous vaccination rumour, adding that the military has never engaged themselves in the business of vaccination of children and were not vaccinating children anywhere in the country at the moment.

Post Views: 36
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Philip Nwosu

1 Comment

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 18th October 2017 at 7:15 pm
    Reply

    You can only talk of what you know, not what you do not know!

    It is not just rumours, it goes beyond that!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Killer vaccine rumour may stall routine immunization – Expert

— 18th October 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba THE Director of Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency (DSPHCDA), Dr. Winful Orieke decried the adverse of the unsubstantiated rumour of killer vaccines on routine immunisation exercise in the state. Orieke told newsmen in Asaba that cloud of pessimism still hangs despite clarification by the government that there was no…

  • Indicted High Court Judge loses bid to stop sack

    — 18th October 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja Justice Gladys Olotu of the Federal High Court who was indicted for dereliction of duty and subsequently recommended for compulsory retirement has lost her legal battle to retain her seat at the bench. Justice Olotu had approached the National Industrial Court to stop the President from acting on the recommendation of…

  • PDP national chair: Ex-Gov Daniel declares

    — 18th October 2017

    Scores Buhari’ govt. ‘F9’ on economy, anti-corruption From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Wednesday, formally declared to contest the national chairmanship seat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The former governor formally made his intention known at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja. Duyring his declaration, Daniel said the…

  • PDP, APC trade blames over Army’s immunisation scare in Rivers

    — 18th October 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt There was accusation and counter accusation, on Wednesday, by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the army immunisation scare that rocked Rivers State, on Tuesday. Panic grounded academic activities in the state following a rumour that made the rounds that the Nigerian Army was…

  • IGP Idris warns police officers against being kidnapped

    — 18th October 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has warned police officers against allowing themselves to be abducted ‘like “fowls’. The police chief, who gave the warning at a meeting with commissioners of police and above, in Abuja, said the spate of kidnap of police officers across the country was not…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share