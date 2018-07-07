Killer mum buries own kids alive after losing husband to herdsmen

Linus Oota, Lafia

In a span of four months, Angela Orkuma’s life moved through a tragic cycle that ended in her committing what is best described with the Shakespearean expression of “murder most foul.”

In the beginning, Orkuma, 39, lost her husband of 17 years, Terlumun Orkuma, 41, to herdsmen attack. After surviving another herder’s attack in a refugee camp, she went through the hardship of caring for four children ––Torkwase, 8, Aondogu, 6, Mwuse, 4 and Terngu 2.

Eventually overwhelmed by rigours of life, she decided to lessen the burden by cold-bloodedly throwing two of her children into a well, where they were discovered dead a week later. The horror story is currently reverberating across the length and breadth of Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The long road to hell

Speaking to Saturday Sun in Kardoroko, Keana Local Government Area, where she was brought to by the village vigilante, the weeping woman gave vent to her pent-up frustration.

After the death of her husband, Angela Orkuma relocated to Lafia with her children and took refuge at a primary school in Kardoroko, Keana Local Government Area. A few weeks later, marauding herdsmen struck the camp and dispersed the refugees. She became stranded with the children, without food to feed them. As the rain sets in, the helplessness deepened. Profoundly frustrated with life, she decided to return to the village with her children where she met a few villagers who had defied fears and threats from herdsmen to return to the farm.

However, there was no respite for her. All the houses in the community were completely burnt down. What was left standing were roofless, broken edifices, one of which she occupied with her children. Her initial thought was to get some relations of her husband to assist her on the farm, instead of roaming about homeless in Lafia with four children.

Unfortunately, returning to Jiza was akin to jumping from the frying pan to the fire. There was nobody to help her on the farm and there was no food to feed the children. When