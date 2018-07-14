– The Sun News
Latest
14th July 2018 - I killed my boss because she asked me to start washing her panties – Suspect
13th July 2018 - Without restructuring, Nigeria may soon break up – Gen. Momah
13th July 2018 - Arewa youths talk tough on Ekiti guber poll
13th July 2018 - Buhari condoles Tambuwal over killing of 39 by bandits
13th July 2018 - Buhari congratulates Mrs. Adeboye at 70
13th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Nsukka residents urge peaceful conduct
13th July 2018 - World Bank trains 2,460 teachers on crisis management in Taraba
13th July 2018 - Bakare, Adeosun in closed door meeting with Buhari
13th July 2018 - Why is Friday the 13th unlucky? A look back at the history of this ominous date
13th July 2018 - AC Milan in talks to sell Manuel Locatelli and Nikola Kalinic
Home / Features / I killed my boss because she asked me to start washing her panties – Suspect
KILLED MY BOSS

I killed my boss because she asked me to start washing her panties – Suspect

— 14th July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The suspect in the murder of a young businesswoman inside her home in CITEC Estate, Jabi Airport road bye-pass, Mbora District, Abuja, has given a full account of the friction that culminated in the murder of the night of May 14, 2018.

The victim, Onise Ismail, popularly known as Ize, daughter of a serving police officer, was found stone-cold dead with multiple stab wounds on her thigh and a slit on her throat, and her body dumped in a generator house. Police officers from Life Camp Police Station, alerted by neighbours, took her body to the mortuary and immediately commenced an investigation into the murder. Neighbours had pointed accusing fingers at her recently fired security man, identified as Friday Jibo, a native of Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State. Before employing him, the deceased had taken him to the Life Camp Police Station for proper documentation, where he presented his credentials and contact numbers. Armed with vital information from the file, a detective had called the suspect on phone pretending he had a job for him and asked him to meet him around Garki market. Thus he was arrested four days after the murder. At the police station, Jibo confessed to the crime.

Saturday Sun had an interaction with the suspect––now in the custody of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT)––and the 28-year-old narrated how he met the young lady, what went wrong between them and why he had to kill his employer.

How we met

“I met her through an advert posted by the roadside requesting for a driver in February 2017. I called the number on the advert and the agent asked me to meet him at Jabi Airport junction. I have never met him before and he didn’t know me too.

He took me to the woman’s house

At her house, she told me she would be paying me N20, 000 monthly and I had protested that the kind of work she wanted me to do for her deserved more than the N20, 000 she was offering me. Apart from working as a security guard, I would also work as a cleaner and also wash her car. She told me to start first, promising to add something for me with time. I accepted and started to work with her.

Two months later, she told me my duties would now include washing her clothes and that I would no longer close early like I used to. She told me I would henceforth close whenever she asked me to close for the day. I agreed without complaining.

Initially, when I resumed the work I didn’t have any problem with her, but with time, the problems began to surface. That was when I started planning on how to kill her. I worked with her from February 2017 to April 2018, before I killed her.

The major misunderstanding I had with the woman came after she started assigning more work for me, which did not go down well with me.

She ordered me to start washing her panties and sweeping the compound. I was angry and reminded her that she had not finished paying my salary for the previous month because she paid me N15, 000, instead of the N20, 000 we agreed. But before then, she had always paid me my complete salary.”

The day I killed her

“When the devil wants to do his thing, there is a way it pursues the accursed individual. The devil really pursued me. Otherwise, I hardly get angry like that. That is why I believe the devil has a hand inside the whole matter.

Before the incident, I had stopped working with her. Ocassionally, she used to call me to come and help her do some things. Whenever she called, I would go and assist her. Sometimes, I would assist her to bring her consignments from the airport because she was a businesswoman.

On the day I killed her, I went to her house at 6 pm, at a time I knew she would not be at home. Gaining entry into her house was not a problem because her gate was always open. When I got there, all I did was just open the gate, went in, hid inside the generator house until 8 pm when she drove in and parked her car.

She went straight to switch on the generator because there was no light. I attacked her as soon as she entered the generator house, stabbing her several times on the thigh. She begged me not to kill her and promised to give me one million naira; I nearly stopped, but I was very angry. I continued to stab her in the thigh and thereafter, I cut her throat and she died. The knife I used to kill her, it was the two of us that went to the market to buy it. When I was sure she was dead, I went in and searched her house. I locked the doors and went to my own house at Karu to relax.”

Three days of freedom

“When I got home that night, I wanted to go to the police station to report the matter. Before I started working with her, she took me to Life Camp Police Station where I submitted relevant documents. I wanted to go and report the incident. Somehow, I didn’t go.

Three days after the incident, I received a call from somebody asking me to come to Garki market to meet him. I didn’t know the person calling me was a police officer. When I got there, they arrested me and took me to the police station.

The man who interrogated me asked me if I was aware of what happened to my madam and I said yes. He told me to tell him the whole truth and that was how I opened up to him, I told him how I killed her.

But before I opened up to the policeman, I, first of all, lied that it was her boyfriend that killed her because I know one man that used to come to her house every time. When I saw that it didn’t work, I had to tell him that nobody sent me, that I did the killing alone. They really beat me very well before I opened up.”

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria may soon break up

Without restructuring, Nigeria may soon break up – Gen. Momah

— 13th July 2018

Says 2019 will decide the country’s unity A former Minister of Science and Technology and one time Adjutant General and Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Major-General Sam Momah, in this interview warned that Nigeria may cease to exist as a country if nothing is done to restructure it. Adding that, Nigeria may soon break up….

  • Arewa youths talk tough on Ekiti guber poll

    — 13th July 2018

    The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum has warned against electoral malpractice in the Ekiti State governorship election slaated for Saturday. In a release issued by Yerima shettima, National chairman of the group, he said”We have been following with keen interest the brazen abuse of democratic ethics and principles in Ekiti State, through the use force against…

  • RAMADAN

    Buhari condoles Tambuwal over killing of 39 by bandits

    — 13th July 2018

      Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, has condoled Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the attack by the armed bandits attack that killed 39 people in Tabanni village in Rabah Local Government Area of the state. The federal government has condoled with Sokoto Government and people of sokoto state over The federal government…

  • Buhari congratulates Mrs. Adeboye at 70

    — 13th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the wife of the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Folu Adeboye, who turns 70. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari expressed the believe that as Mrs. Adeboye, who is better known…

  • ENUGU

    Ekiti guber: Nsukka residents urge peaceful conduct

    — 13th July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka As Nigerians shift attention to Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, some residents of Nsukka town have urged political parties candidates in the election to consider the interest of the state first, by shunning violence in all ramifications. Residents in separate interview with Saturday Sun in Nsukka on Friday said if candidates and…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share