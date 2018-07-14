I killed my boss because she asked me to start washing her panties – Suspect

On the day I killed her, I went to her house at 6 pm, at a time I knew she would not be at home. Gaining entry into her house was not a problem because her gate was always open. When I got there, all I did was just open the gate, went in, hid inside the generator house until 8 pm when she drove in and parked her car.

She went straight to switch on the generator because there was no light. I attacked her as soon as she entered the generator house, stabbing her several times on the thigh. She begged me not to kill her and promised to give me one million naira; I nearly stopped, but I was very angry. I continued to stab her in the thigh and thereafter, I cut her throat and she died. The knife I used to kill her, it was the two of us that went to the market to buy it. When I was sure she was dead, I went in and searched her house. I locked the doors and went to my own house at Karu to relax.”