The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - Kidnapping: NSCDC deploys special squad to Shiroro, Munya LGs
23rd October 2017 - 2019: Danjuma Goje consolidates grip on Gombe APC
23rd October 2017 - Unity Bank’s capital base hits N80b
23rd October 2017 - Evans’ arraignment: Heavy security at Lagos High Court
23rd October 2017 - Us may be preparing to put nuclear bombers back on 24-hr alert – Reports
23rd October 2017 - Diplomats hope Haley’s visit to Africa’ll shed light on Trump’s plan for continent
23rd October 2017 - UPP, APDA call for fair play in Anambra election
23rd October 2017 - Oil prices poised to rise above $60 rise on tightening supply, strong demand
23rd October 2017 - BREAKING: Police confirm 16 killed in Maiduguri twin blasts
23rd October 2017 - Lagos to use spy policemen to tackle gridlock
Home / National / Kidnapping: NSCDC deploys special squad to Shiroro, Munya LGs

Kidnapping: NSCDC deploys special squad to Shiroro, Munya LGs

— 23rd October 2017

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Niger State command, has deployed 28 special trained force to Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas to tackle kidnapping and banditry.

Mr Philip Ayuba, Corps Commandant in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna.

He noted that the special force was also provided with modern working facilities to protect lives and property along the axis.

He explained that the deployment is a normal routine posting to ensure that the corridor is safe from any form of security threat.

According to him, the deployment of plain security personnel to cattle markets across the state was also part of the various security measures put in place to check the activities of cattle rustlers.

“We are partnering with the cattle dealers to alert us on any suspicious person or group of people that have come to their midst with large cows for sale.

“They know their customers very well, who usually purchase large number of cows from them and sell to other parts of the country as well as those, who usually come with one or two cows to sell,’’ he said.

He also emphasised that all the security agencies in the state will continue to compare notes to make sure they are always ahead of anyone trying to cause unrest in the state.

He solicited the support of residents in volunteering useful information on movement of dubious characters in the society to the nearest security unit for prompt action. (NAN)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kidnapping: NSCDC deploys special squad to Shiroro, Munya LGs

— 23rd October 2017

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Niger State command, has deployed 28 special trained force to Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas to tackle kidnapping and banditry. Mr Philip Ayuba, Corps Commandant in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna. He…

  • 2019: Danjuma Goje consolidates grip on Gombe APC

    — 23rd October 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Following the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) mini congress in Gombe State, a former governor and senator representing Gombe South, Danjuma Goje, has further consolidated his grip on the party with all the candidates he fielded emerging victorious. After four aspirants withdrew from the race, 35 others jostled for…

  • Unity Bank’s capital base hits N80b

    — 23rd October 2017

    Unity Bank Plc’s capital base has hit N80 billion, up from N31 billion in 2014, Mr. Thomas Etuh, former Chairman, Board of Directors, has said. Etuh, the immediate past board chairman of the bank said in a post-retirement interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the growth was recorded under his…

  • Evans’ arraignment: Heavy security at Lagos High Court

    — 23rd October 2017

    From: Lukman Olabiyi The Lagos State Police has beefed up security within and outside the State High Court, as billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumebi Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans arrived for arraignment. Evans and one other arrived the court’s premises at 9.00 am, they will be arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on charges bordering on kidnapping. As…

  • Diplomats hope Haley’s visit to Africa’ll shed light on Trump’s plan for continent

    — 23rd October 2017

    Diplomats hope that US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley’s visit to Africa would shed light on President Donald Trump’s administration’s plans to engage with the continent. Haley arrived, in Ethiopia, on Monday, among the first visits to Africa by a senior member of the Trump administration. “The president is sending me because we want…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share