Kidnapping: NSCDC deploys special squad to Shiroro, Munya LGs

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Niger State command, has deployed 28 special trained force to Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas to tackle kidnapping and banditry.

Mr Philip Ayuba, Corps Commandant in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna.

He noted that the special force was also provided with modern working facilities to protect lives and property along the axis.

He explained that the deployment is a normal routine posting to ensure that the corridor is safe from any form of security threat.

According to him, the deployment of plain security personnel to cattle markets across the state was also part of the various security measures put in place to check the activities of cattle rustlers.

“We are partnering with the cattle dealers to alert us on any suspicious person or group of people that have come to their midst with large cows for sale.

“They know their customers very well, who usually purchase large number of cows from them and sell to other parts of the country as well as those, who usually come with one or two cows to sell,’’ he said.

He also emphasised that all the security agencies in the state will continue to compare notes to make sure they are always ahead of anyone trying to cause unrest in the state.

He solicited the support of residents in volunteering useful information on movement of dubious characters in the society to the nearest security unit for prompt action. (NAN)