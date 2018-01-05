The Sun News
Latest
5th January 2018 - Kidnapping: NMA threatens withdrawal of services in C’River
5th January 2018 - Cult-related killing: Plot to declare Rivers unsafe underway, Wike alleges
5th January 2018 - China to host FOCAC 2018 Summit
5th January 2018 - Delta Ijaw APC leaders fault alleged disparity in Federal appointments
5th January 2018 - “Fire and Fury”: Trump lawyer threatens legal action against author, publisher
5th January 2018 - Bola Ige: Sixteen years after
5th January 2018 - NCDMB and enhancement of local content
5th January 2018 - I’ll spend prize money on my poor family –Ishola Idris, winner, Lagos Grows Talent
5th January 2018 - How champagne party, Nickelodeon magic ignited Eko Hotel at Yuletide
5th January 2018 - Wizkid, Tiwa Savage shine at Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged
Home / National / Kidnapping: NMA threatens withdrawal of services in C’River

Kidnapping: NMA threatens withdrawal of services in C’River

— 5th January 2018

Members of the Cross River Branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), have threatened indefinite withdraw of their services to members of the public from January 8.

This followed the kidnapped and non release of one its members, Dr Usang Ekanem, who was abducted on Dec. 26, 2017 by gunmen.

Dr Effiong Mkpanam, the state Chairman of NMA, told newsmen after an emergency meeting on Friday in Calabar, that members of the association had suffered series of abduction from kidnappers.

Mkpanam, who expressed dissatisfaction with the trend, said that the attacks were frequently perpetrated on their colleagues while discharging their legitimate duties of saving lives.

He said that Ekanem, a former Chairman of NMA in the state, was kidnapped on Dec. 26, 2017 by some unidentified men, adding that the state government and security agencies were not doing enough to rescue their colleague.

“As we address you today, it is with grief that we make public the fact that a very Senior Medical Practitioner and one time Chairman of NMA has been in the kidnappers den for ten days and counting.

“As doctors, we swore an oath to save lives of members of the public who are in need of our skills.

“We have observed with dismay a dangerous trend in which the security and lives of the same doctor is being threatened by some disgruntled members of the society.

“The NMA in Cross River hereby instructs all its members, both in public and private medical facilities, University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Institutional Hospitals, General Hospitals, Mission Hospitals and others to withdraw their services.

“They are to observe a total and indefinite withdrawal of services to members of the public until such a time that our colleague is safely released by his captors and measures taken to forestall future occurrences.

“It is noteworthy that in 2017, within Calabar alone, five doctors and three of their dependants and family members were kidnapped at various locations,“ he said.

The NMA Chairman called on Gov. Ben Ayade and all the relevant security agencies to urgently intervene in the matter.

He further said that the kidnappers had earlier established contact with the family of the victim where they demanded for a ransom of N100 million and later reduced it to N20million.

“How much is the salary of a doctor monthly that he should pay such a ransom? From what we heard from the family; the victim was with his ATM cards when he was kidnapped and all the money in his account has been withdrawn.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NMA in Cross River will withdraw clinical services without any notice, any time a doctor is kidnapped in future.

“We cannot continue to save the lives of others while ours is not secured’’, he said.

“The NMA regrets any inconveniences this action may cause members of the public and wish to advice law abiding members of the public to seek medical services in neighbouring states of the federation. (NAN)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kidnapping: NMA threatens withdrawal of services in C’River

— 5th January 2018

Members of the Cross River Branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), have threatened indefinite withdraw of their services to members of the public from January 8. This followed the kidnapped and non release of one its members, Dr Usang Ekanem, who was abducted on Dec. 26, 2017 by gunmen. Dr Effiong Mkpanam, the state…

  • Cult-related killing: Plot to declare Rivers unsafe underway, Wike alleges

    — 5th January 2018

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that there is an orchestrated plot to create the impression that the State is unsafe through the promotion of targeted cult killings. This was as the Federal Government has called for partnership between it and the State Government to tackle security challenges. Wike…

  • China to host FOCAC 2018 Summit

    — 5th January 2018

    From: Ikenna Emewu The Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit will hold in China this year, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on January 2 at the press briefing at the Blue Hall at the Ministry headquarters in Chaoyang District of Beijing. The 18-year-old FOCAC has been a great success in the implementation of its…

  • Delta Ijaw APC leaders fault alleged disparity in Federal appointments

    — 5th January 2018

    From: Ben Dunno, Warri The leadership of Delta Ijaw All Progressive Congress (APC) has lamented the shortchanging of their people in the political appointment by the federal government and demanded for the immediate correction of the selective lopsidedness in the interest of the Ijaw nation. Making the demand in a communiqué issued at the end…

  • Benue attacks criminal, painful -Buhari

    — 5th January 2018

    •Ortom demands arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi  President Muhammadu Buhari has described the attack on some Benue communities, where more than 50 people were killed, by suspected herdsmen, as criminal and painful. The president stated this, yesterday, during a condolence visit to Governor Samuel Ortom, at Government House, Makurdi. He expressed…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share