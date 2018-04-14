Kidnappers on rampage in Kaduna

• Kill 2 policemen, abduct 2 brides, NURTW chair, 19 others

Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday night killed two policemen, and abducted 21 persons in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State. Eyewitness account said those abducted include Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW ), Birnin Gwari chapter, Audu Kano and six of his members. Also, kidnapped were two brides in a village, Unguwar Laya, about six kilometres from Birnin Gwari town. Eyewitness said the brides were abducted on Wednesday night.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar has since confirmed the incidents. However, a group under the auspices of Birnin Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance has called on the State government to beef up security in the area.

Leader of the group who simply gave his name as Hassan said, “Every day and night our people keep vigil with their eyes widely open to defend themselves bravely without any weapon, even bows and arrows. Before we answer the call to the grave, can anybody help us to talk to our Governor, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai?.

“We the people of Birnin-Gwari have been abandoned and our population is shrinking day by day. People are relocating to safe zones because of attacks from armed bandits virtually every minute. We are not certain of bumper harvest this year because many peasant and commercial farmers had relocated. Many villages and towns are disappearing.

“In fact, even Nagwamatse of Kontagora that annexed Birnin-Gwari territory 100 years ago, didn’t destroy our land and territory compareg to what armed bandits are doing.

“We need to see our Governor Mallam El-Rufai or any senior government official. Security situation in Birnin-Gwari had further deteriorated, 2 brides abducted at Unguwar laya just 6 kilometers from Birnin-Gwari on Wednesday 11th April 2018. Again this evening, Thursday 12th April 2018,around 4.30pm six NURTW members and their Chairman, returning from Funtua were kidnapped together with 12 others.

“The NURTW members include Audu Kano, Sufyanu Doka, Hamisu Anaruwa and 4 others. A Police inspector known as Danzuru was shot and presently at ABUTH Sheka, two other policemen killed today by the armed bandits.

“Two days ago, 15 newly recruited teachers on their way to Dogon Dawa were robbed and almost abducted. As at this moment Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna road is a nightmare for the past two weeks especially Palwaya, Kuriga-Manini axis.

“Birnin-Gwari has been abandoned and people were left at the mercy of armed bandits. Can someone whisper our cry to Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai and the top security echelon ? Seriously, we are alienated by those in authority. In case we didn’t survive the terror of armed bandits, let not those that abandoned us touch our coffins or go to our grave yard. We are at crossroad”.