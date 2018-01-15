Kidnappers abduct ex-commissioner in Bayelsa

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Suspected kidnappers have abducted Mrs Marie Ebikake, a former commissioner for Transport in Bayelsa State.

Ebikake, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and close associate of former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, was kidnapped yesterday at her residence in Igbogene area of Yenagoa Local Government Council Area of the state.

She resigned as transport commissioner in 2015, but returned recently to the fold of Governor Seriake Dickson’s political group known as Restoration Team, and was named a key member of the state PDP contact and reconciliation committee set up by Dickson.

Before her abduction, investigations revealed that on January 10, some armed men had invaded her country home in Twon-brass in Brass Local Government Area and vandalised her residence.

Caretaker Chairman of the Brass council, Victor Isiah, and a House of Assembly member representing Brass constituency 2, Alfred Belemote Watson, while confirming the development, in a statement issued online, described the abduction as shocking and condemnable.

Isiah said: “I am shocked at the condemnable act of wickedness by evil and cold-hearted elements on a peaceful and harmless woman. I am saddened that our mother and leader will be subjected to harmful experience in the hands of those uncultured criminals.

“I call on the kidnappers to release her unconditionally, unhurt and in sound health. I also urge security agents to be alert and intensify efforts at rescuing her.”

Spokesman for the Bayelsa Police Command, AsImin Butswat, who confirmed the development, said: “She was abducted at her residence by gunmen.

Ebibake was abducted in the early hours yesterday at her residence in Igbogene area of the oil-rich south South South state.

Her kidnap came just days after a kidnap kingpin was killed in the state by joint forces of the Nigerian Army and police.

Militant leader, Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo, also known as Karowei, was killed in a gun battle while trying to escape after he was initially arrested by security agents.

The military Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe (ODS), said Karowei, after his arrest, confessed to several crimes in Ekeremor and Burutu local government areas in Bayelsa and Delta states, respectively.

Karowei had volunteered to lead the military troops to his camp to give up his arms and ammunition and urged other gang members to surrender.