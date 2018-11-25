Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the release of His Royal Highness, David Isah Dongbam, the Second Class Chief of the Dorock Kingdom of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State by kidnappers.

A statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tyopev Mathias Terna, yesterday, said the traditional ruler was released without ransom.

“HRH, Engr. David Isah Dongbam, the Second Class Chief of the Dorock Kingdom of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State has unconditionally been released by his kidnappers.

The paramount ruler who was kidnapped on November 19, 2018, regained his freedom today being Saturday, November 24, 2018, at about 0010hrs.

“He has since been examined by some medical doctors and given a clean bill of health. His unconditional release became necessary when his kidnappers noticed that our men were closing in on them and the only option left

for them was to release their victim,” Terna said.