Kia

Kia boosts after-sales service with upgraded facility 

9th April 2018

•Offers free vehicle checks

Kia Motors Nigeria has built a new state-of-the-art facility that offers best-in-class service delivery to customers and meets the after-sales needs of the increasing number of the brand’s vehicles in the country, and Lagos in particular.

 The upgraded Kia Plaza on Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Isolo, is poised to take the credit of being one of the biggest service centres in the country with 81 service bays built to the exact Kia standards across the globe.

This was announced by Kia Motors Nigeria Chief Operating Officer, Mr Sanjay Tatpati, who disclosed that there has been a considerable increase in the number of service advisors and certified mechanics in the facility.

The aim, according to him, was to offer real-time repairs on cars and increase the efficiency in service delivery to customers.

It was also learnt that customers who bring their vehicles to the Kia Plaza between April 3 to 13 get free vehicle health checks and other surprises in appreciation of their patronage.

 Managed by certified professionals, the well equipped service centre also has an ultra-modern body shop and many other technical sections which offer a range of personalised after-sales service to customers. 

 Tatpati commented further on the service centre, saying, “The unflinching resolve to provide outstanding after-sales service has always reinforced the need to upgrade the Kia Plaza. Nobody knows your Kia like we do. To ensure your vehicle continues to perform at its best, our new ultra-modern Kia Plaza has the tools, equipment, and experienced professionals to maintain your vehicle and conduct any necessary repairs that may be required. We also guarantee that only genuine Kia parts are used to ensure the smooth operation of your vehicle for years to come.

 “At Kia Plaza our workshop utilises the most up-to-date equipment and our team is committed to upholding the Kia Customer Charter. This means your vehicle will be serviced in a state-of-the-art Kia service centre, which offers the latest in technology, service programmes, and factory registered technicians”

 Also commenting on the upgraded service centre, Kia Motors Nigeria Marketing Manager, Olawale Jimoh, assured that the company uses only the latest equipment as specified by the manufacturer, including diagnostic machines.

“The diagnostic machines, in many cases, are linked via the internet to the factory to update customers’ Kia vehicles’ computers with the very latest specifications. All general services are completed under manufacturers’ recommendations using genuine parts. Additionally, customers can choose to enjoy our lounge area or take one of our Kia courtesy cars,” Jimoh explained.

He recalled that having been the first company to offer a five-year warranty to its Nigerian customers, Kia Motors Nigeria, through a combination of strategy, creativity, and technology, met its customers’ expectations.

