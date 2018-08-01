– The Sun News
UNIABUJA

Khadijat Adetulu now UNIABUJA SSANU Chair

— 1st August 2018

NAN

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) branch, has elected Comrade Khadijat Umar Adetulu, as the Chairperson of the Union.

In the election conducted, on Tuesday, at the university’s premises, Comrade Ademola Yusuf emerged Vice-Chairman while Sulaiman Ahmadu Agbaje was elected Secretary General.

Other winners were Comrade Thomos Tyean (Assistant Secretary General), Comrade Adeoyo Mary (Treasurer), Comrade Bamidele Isaac Olanrewaju (Public Relation Officer) and Comrade Kubrat Jibril (Woman leader).

Speaking shortly after announcing the result, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Comrade Igboeli Uchenna, said the committee had conducted free and fair election.

He said the positions were dully contested and the committee was fair to all the constants.

Uchenna urged the winners to lead by example and carry every member a long for the benefit of the association.

Speaking after being sworn-in as the new elected Chairman of SSANU UniAbuja Chapter; Adetulu expressed delight and applauded the staff for giving her their mandate as their new leader.

She pledged to pilot the affairs of the association without fear or favour for the benefit of the association.

“We are highly over joyed that today we took decision to move forward. On behalf of my duly elected executive members, we thanked everyone. We assured you all to execute our duties without fear or favour,’’ she said.

She emphasised the need for the entire members of the association to come together and transform the association and the university at large.

In his remark, the outgoing Chairman of the Association, Comrade Hassan Shalangwa, described the election as free and fair.

READ ALSO: Ortom to EFCC: Begin Security Vote probe from Presidency

He said the purpose of organising the election was to move the association forward.

Shalangwa applauded the members for conducting themselves peacefully and elected their choices as enshrined in the constitution of the association.

The Secretary of the Election Committee, Comrade Kolawale  Toyin,  described the election as unique and successful due to large turnout of the members.

 

 

