The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
19th January 2017 - NCC set to enforce directive on unsolicited messages
19th January 2017 - Kerosene scarcity: Prices go up as Ondo women resort to charcoal, sawdust for cooking
19th January 2017 - Come over to mercy-do-near and help us
19th January 2017 - Alleged Paris Club loan refund diversion: Fayose, Ekiti finance commissioner, labour leader clear the air
19th January 2017 - Eye cataract: Ajimobi’s wife supports woman with children
19th January 2017 - Osun lawmaker makes case for poverty alleviation in rural communities
19th January 2017 - Businessman empowers disabled people, vows to raise N100bn for their agro-business
19th January 2017 - LMC slams N2.7m fine on Enugu Rangers
19th January 2017 - NPFL: Abia Warriors maintain winning streak, as Rangers claim first point
19th January 2017 - AFCON 2017: Abumeyang to the rescue as Gabon draws with Burkina Faso
Home / South-west Magazine / Kerosene scarcity: Prices go up as Ondo women resort to charcoal, sawdust for cooking

Kerosene scarcity: Prices go up as Ondo women resort to charcoal, sawdust for cooking

— 19th January 2017

Kerosene scarcity: Hard times are here

From Bamigbola Gbolaguunte, Akure

Following the scarcity of kerosene in many parts of Ondo State, women and others engage in both commercial and domestic cooking have resorted to the use of charcoal and sawdust for cooking.

Survey by Daily Sun in Akure, the state capital and its neighbouring towns including Ilaramokin, Igbaraoke, Sasa and Idanre revealed that charcoal and sawdust are now used for cooking and other domestic activities.

It was gathered that many homes which would have used electric stove resorted to the use of charcoal and sawdust due to lack of power supply, as the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has cut off electricity supply to many parts of the state.

This situation has made the price of charcoal to go up in many parts of the state, especially Akure, the state capital. For instance, a bag of charcoal which used to sell at N1, 500 now goes for N4, 000.

In some other places, the situation has made many homes to resort to firewood as an alternative means of cooking. Findings by our correspondent revealed that kerosene was not available in many of the filling stations in the state and the few which had sold the product at quite an expensive price (between N380 and N400 per litre) making it difficult for many individuals to afford it.

Some of the housewives who spoke to Daily Sun on the development lamented the hardship they go through in cooking since kerosene became scarce in the state, saying that the harsh situation has caused serious domestic issues in their matrimonial homes.

One of them, Mrs. Rukayat Adekunle who lived on Gbogi Street in Akure decried the sudden scarcity of kerosene in Akure and some other parts of the country, saying that “we have no choice other than to use charcoal for cooking because we can’t afford to buy kerosene now.”

She added that, “to refill our cooking gas now, we need about N4, 000 as againstN1, 800, while a litre of kerosene is about N400 where it is available. This is a terrible situation. In fact, we have never had it so bad like this in this country. Electric cooker would have been the best alternative, but for the epileptic supply of power here in Akure.”

Commenting, a food seller, Mrs. Grace Oyen, said the situation has affected her business negatively, hence her resolve to use charcoal, although she complains that the profit she makes, in the face of use of charcoal, is not commensurate with her expenses.

According to her, we are going through hard times now in this country, especially those selling foods in Akure and some other parts of the country. “The government is not assisting us in any way,” she regrets, “yet we pay our tax regularly.”

English translation of her words in Yoruba: “I now use charcoal and sawdust for cooking in my shop because of the sudden scarcity of kerosene and the high price of gas. Although it is not convenient, there is nothing I can do about it because this is the business I do and people already know me for it.”

She appealed to government to ensure availability of kerosene in all parts of the country, stressing that, “that is the only product which is used by almost every home in the country. It is therefore important for the government to make it available for us always and at cheap price.”

In many of the filling stations visited in Akure, the management of the stations complained that they did not get supply of kerosene from the depot, and appealed to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company to make the product available.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Northerners don’t know how to use power –Yerima

— 19th January 2017

By Vincent Kalu President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF),  Alhaji ShettimaYerima, has lambasted Northern leaders for not helping their people to come out from abject poverty ravaging the region. Yerima said northerners are only good at grabbing power but don’t use it to develop their region. According to him, while the North is…

  • Anambra guber: PDP has served Obiano quit notice -Ezeonwuka

    — 19th January 2017

    By Dickson Okafor Sopuluchukwu Ezeonwuka represents Orumba North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives. He is a member of the Maritime Committee of the House. In this interview, the lawmaker regrets the high level of erosion in his constituency which, he said…

  • The Gambia: NAF deploys 200 personnel, warplanes to Dakar

    — 19th January 2017

     As lawyers condemn parliament, support use of force From Molly Kilete, Abuja, Lukman Olabiyi and Romanus Okoye The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, said it has deployed a contingent of 200 men and air assets, to Dakar, from where it is expected operate into The Gambia. Other platforms deployed to Dakar, as part of Nigerian contingent of…

  • No one can ignore The Sun – Okorocha, Imo gov

    — 19th January 2017

    From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri  imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has described The Sun, as success story, saying that the media giant has effectively given voice to Nigerians. Stressing the importance of the media, he also said the nation’s democracy could not grow without the input of journalists whose tremendous work has helped in its…

  • Kure, Tinubu and I killed Obasanjo’s third term ambition –Kalu

    — 19th January 2017

    From John Adams, Minna Former Abia State governor and eminent businessman, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu said the late former governor of Niger state, Engineer Abdullahi Kure would be remembered for the role he played in ensuring that the third term ambition of former President Olusegun Obasanjo did not succeed. “It was Kure, my humble self…

loading...

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351