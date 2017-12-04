Kerosene explosion kills 2 in Rivers

… Seven in critical condition

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Two persons have been confirmed dead and seven others in a critical condition after kerosene explosion in Diobu axis of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred at the weekend at No. 32 Emenike Street, Mile One Diobu, in the State capital.

Daily Sun gathered that at about 5:00a.m., a female resident was trying to light her stove, when suddenly, the stove exploded and gutted her.

Sources said the woman immediately called for help, which attracted the attention of co-tenants for her rescued.

An eyewitness from the same building, who pleaded anonymity, said some of the co-tenants, who went to rescue her also became victims.

According to an eyewitness, simply identified as Mama Gift, one of the male tenants, in an effort to quench the fire, mistakenly carried a jerry can of adulterated kerosene popularly called “Kpofire” and poured on the flames, and the fire escalated.

She said the fire burnt eight other persons who were on rescue mission. “One Chima, a male tenant of the building who tried to put off the fire, mistakenly carried a jerry can filled with “Kpo fire” kerosene and poured on the already burning flames. The fire spread and burnt all the people that came to rescue the female tenant.

“As I am talking to you now, the Chima and one other male teenager in the compound have been confirmed dead at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Choba. One other man called Ifeanyi, who deals on provision goods in this Street, is in a critical condition.

“We gathered that he has been transferred from the private hospital he was first admitted, to a government hospital. The other six persons, including the female victim, are lying critically in the hospital because they sustained high degrees of burnt”, she added.