The Sun News
Latest
28th November 2017 - Kenyatta officially sworn-in for second term
28th November 2017 - Aisha Alhassan meets Buhari, keeps mum on Atiku’s defection from APC
28th November 2017 - Gov. Ahmed swears in 16 LG chairs in Kwara
28th November 2017 - Fresh crisis in Ondo APC as leaders support deposed chairman
28th November 2017 - Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar lead male-dominated Grammy nominations
28th November 2017 - Fresh crisis hits Ondo APC
28th November 2017 - Lagos emerges overall best in ICT devt.
28th November 2017 - Kidnappers of Lagos school children surrender arms
28th November 2017 - Polytechnic education in Nigeria endangered – Dutse, ASUP President
28th November 2017 - FG condemns terrorists attack on Egyptian mosque
Home / Cover / World News / Kenyatta officially sworn-in for second term

Kenyatta officially sworn-in for second term

— 28th November 2017

Uhuru Kenyatta was officially sworn in for a second term as president of Kenya.

According to local media, thousands of Kenyatta’s supporters and several heads of state attended Tuesday’s inauguration, which took place at a stadium in the country’s capital.

But outside the venue, police reportedly used tear gas to stop crowds of people trying to force their way into the stadium to witness the ceremony. And authorities elsewhere in the city took similar measures to stop anti-Kenyatta protests.

The swearing in came nearly a month after Kenyatta won the country’s presidential election for the second time this year. Kenya’s election commission said he secured roughly 98 percent of the vote.

Kenyatta also won the country’s initial presidential election, which took place back in August. His main opponent, opposition leader Raila Odinga, claimed those results were tampered with.

Kenya’s Supreme Court voided the election after deciding it was “not conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the applicable law.”

But not long before the repeat election was scheduled to take place, Odinga withdrew from the race. He argued that election officials couldn’t oversee a fair vote.

Kenyatta’s second term in office will last for five years.

(Source: ABC)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kenyatta officially sworn-in for second term

— 28th November 2017

Uhuru Kenyatta was officially sworn in for a second term as president of Kenya. According to local media, thousands of Kenyatta’s supporters and several heads of state attended Tuesday’s inauguration, which took place at a stadium in the country’s capital. But outside the venue, police reportedly used tear gas to stop crowds of people trying to…

  • Aisha Alhassan meets Buhari, keeps mum on Atiku’s defection from APC

    — 28th November 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, met with Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan. Madam Alhassan is a known loyalist of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. She, however, declined comment on Atiku’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC). The minister met with Buhari after she, alongside other cabinet members, attended the…

  • Gov. Ahmed swears in 16 LG chairs in Kwara

    — 28th November 2017

    From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State , on Tuesday, swore-in 16 newly elected local government chairmen in the state with a pledge to work harder and closer with the local government councils and their new chief executives to find a sustainable solution to salary crisis at the local government level. Speaking…

  • Fresh crisis in Ondo APC as leaders support deposed chairman

    — 28th November 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The crisis in the Ondo State the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems not to abate yet as a faction of the party comprising eminent leaders Tuesday passed a vote of confidence in the suspended former state chairman of the party, Mr Isaac Kekemeke. Kekemeke was suspended by the State Working Committee…

  • Fresh crisis hits Ondo APC

    — 28th November 2017

    …As Kekemeke, Boroffice, others team up against party chair From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The last seems not to have been heard about the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State as a faction of the party, comprising eminent leaders, on Tuesday,  passed a vote of confidence in the suspended former state chairman…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share