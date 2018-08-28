– The Sun News
MWILU

Kenya’s deputy chief justice arrested on corruption allegations-police

— 28th August 2018
NAN
Kenya’s deputy chief justice Philomena Mwilu was arrested on Tuesday for corruption allegations, failure to pay tax, and improper dealings with a local bank now in receivership, the police and the country’s top prosecutor said.

Noordin Haji told a news conference that Mwilu had abused her office for personal gain, undermining public integrity in the judiciary.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti told Reuters in a text message: “I can confirm the arrest of the deputy chief justice.”

Reuters was unable to immediately contact representatives of Mwilu.

Leave a reply

