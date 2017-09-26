Kenyan police break up opposition protests

Kenyan police used tear gas and batons on Tuesday to disperse protesters in the capital Nairobi calling for election officials to be prosecuted and sacked before a re-run of a contested presidential vote.

Several volleys of tear gas were fired at protestors near the election commission headquarters in central Nairobi, a Reuters witness said. When they regrouped, security officers fired more tear gas and beat some of them with batons.

Raila Odinga, who lost his bid to be elected president on Aug. 8 will get another chance when the vote is re-run after the Supreme Court annulled the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, citing irregularities.

The court ruling on Sept. 1 said a repeat election should be held within 60 days, but Odinga has said he would not participate in the re-run scheduled for Oct. 26 if officials at the election board are not sacked and prosecuted.

Supporters of the opposition National Super Alliance coalition marched in several cities across the country on Tuesday.

