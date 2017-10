Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the commission has learnt some lessons from the cancelled Kenyan presidential elections.

He said the commission would be guided by the lesson in the transmission of results of elections in subsequent elections.

Kenyan presidential polls held last month was invalidated by the country’s Supreme Court.

Addressing newsmen, Yakubu pledged that the electoral body would do everything to deliver a free and fair election in Anambra and other states.