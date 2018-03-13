The Sun News
Kenya receives 2,000 asylum seekers from Ethiopia after shootout – Red Cross

— 13th March 2018

Xinhua/NAN

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) has so far received 2,000 Ethiopian asylum seekers in the northern border town of Moyale following their displacement in a shootout at the common frontier.

The Ethiopian government forces on Saturday “mistakenly” killed nine civilians near the Kenyan border town of Moyale after mistaking the Ethiopians for members of the banned Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) who were attempting to sneak into the country, reported Daily Nation, Kenya’s highest circulation newspaper.

The KRCS said the displaced persons are hosted in four centres.

“The KRCS immediately released family kits (tarpaulins, kitchen sets, Mosquito nets, bar soaps, thermal blankets and jerrycans), which were distributed among the displaced families,” the agency said in a statement.

The society said the asylum seekers began streaming in on Saturday night, most of whom were women and children.

Kenya’s Eastern Region police commander Moses Ombati said on Monday that security has been beefed up in the area with other government agencies being involved in screening the arriving Ethiopians.

“We are on the ground to ensure things are okay,” Ombati said.

Ombati noted that security has been reinforced on the side of Kenya in Moyale town to deal with the arriving refugees.

He said that they were accommodated at local schools with hopes that the situation will calm down.

They were provided with food and other services at local centres.

“We hope things can cool down before the situation worsens. Many people have arrived but we have sought help from other agencies to deal with it,” said Ombati.

The report said the five Ethiopian soldiers involved in the shootout have been arrested.

The fleeing civilians said a military unit had been deployed to Moyale to intercept anti-government elements belonging to the OLF.

According to Daily Nation, the Ethiopian military mistakenly opened fire and killed civilians, which prompted the exodus from the Ethiopian side.

Those who crossed the border to Kenya told Kenyan security agents that electricity had been cut off in the town which forced the residents to flee into Kenya in fear of more attacks.

Ethiopia is currently under a state of emergency due to protests after the resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

Plateau denies accessing $2b loan

— 13th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Government has denied the procurement of a loan facility to the tune of $2 billion dollars. Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Yakubu Dati, in a statement on Tuesday, in Jos, said the state government has been able to reduce the debt profile of N220 billion inherited from Governor Jonah…

  • 286, 000 Gombe pupils to benefit from school feeding programme

    — 13th March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Over 286, 000 primary school pupils are to benefit from the Federal Government’s national home-grown school feeding initiative with the launch of the programme in Gombe State. Focal person, Gombe State Social Investment Project, Hajiya Maryam Isah Mele, disclosed this during the official launch of the programme, which is part of the…

  • BREAKING: Trump sacks Secretary of State Tillerson, taps CIA director Pompeo

    — 13th March 2018

    Reuters/NAN/Sun News U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had replaced U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, and had tapped Gina Haspel to lead the CIA. “Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you…

  • Herdsmen kill 23 in fresh Plateau attack

    — 13th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than 23 persons were reportedly killed, on Monday night, by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Dundu village of Kwal District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the attack which occurred at about 7pm on Monday at Dundu village of Kwal, left several houses burnt and…

  • Disobedience of order: Buhari’ll hear from IGP first – Presidency

    — 13th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency, on Tuesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari would first hear from the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on the allegation of disobeying presidential order to relocate to Benue State before taking any action. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this while answering questions during…

