Kenya: Protesters shot dead in repeat presidential vote chaos

— 26th October 2017

At least one person has died and five others admitted to various hospitals in opposition strongholds of Kisumu and Migori in western Kenya following clashes between rioters and police on polling day.

Four of seven victims admitted at Kisumu’s referral hospital have gunshot wounds.

The victims claim they were dragged out of their houses and clobbered, some shot by anti-riot police.

Police have used tear gas and live rounds to disperse protesters who have been trying to stop the repeat presidential vote in the region. They engaged opposition supporters in running battles all morning.

George Odhiambo, 19, was allegedly shot in Mamboleo, a Kisumu suburb, and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Chrispine Ochieng, 20, claims he was shot in Nyalenda, a slum area in the city, after he was dragged out of the house.

He sustained a gunshot wound in the groin and is currently admitted to the hospital.

Bernard Osiako said he was on his way from the city centre when he was hit by a bullet on the shoulder near the Kondele slum.

Bonfires lit near Kondele Polling station in Kisumu on October 26, 2017. At least four people have been shot in Kisumu and Migori in the on-going protests against voting. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“The police officer who shot me was at the fly over. I was not part of the demo,” said Mr Osiako, a mechanic.

Duncan Baraza and 26-year-old Joyce Omollo were clobbered at Nyalenda and Manyatta slums and suffered injuries on the limbs.

Road blocks

In Migori County, the victim, identified as Mr Jossy, was shot on the thigh.

He was taken to Migori Hospital for treatment.

Police claimed he was among a mob that had blocked the busy Kenya-Tanzania road.

No activity has been going on in Migori town since Wednesday with elections flopping in nearly all the constituencies.

(Source: The East African)

 

