Kenya: Protesters shot dead in repeat presidential vote chaos

At least one person has died and five others admitted to various hospitals in opposition strongholds of Kisumu and Migori in western Kenya following clashes between rioters and police on polling day.

Four of seven victims admitted at Kisumu’s referral hospital have gunshot wounds.

The victims claim they were dragged out of their houses and clobbered, some shot by anti-riot police.

Police have used tear gas and live rounds to disperse protesters who have been trying to stop the repeat presidential vote in the region. They engaged opposition supporters in running battles all morning.

George Odhiambo, 19, was allegedly shot in Mamboleo, a Kisumu suburb, and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Chrispine Ochieng, 20, claims he was shot in Nyalenda, a slum area in the city, after he was dragged out of the house. He sustained a gunshot wound in the groin and is currently admitted to the hospital.