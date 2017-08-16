The Sun News
Kenya: Odinga to challenge Kenyatta’s victory in court

— 16th August 2017

Kenya plunged into a political crisis after the opposition rejected what it said were plans by the electoral commission to declare President Uhuru Kenyatta the victor in Tuesday’s election, calling it a “charade.”

A five-party alliance backing opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga said the Independent Electoral & Boundaries Commission was preparing to announce Kenyatta’s victory Friday even after it raised concerns about “several serious irregularities and anomalies” over the vote-count process. The coalition said Odinga, 72, won the election and said his supporters wouldn’t accept the result. Kenyatta was due to address the East African nation later Friday.

“I can tell you, Kenyans always rise up,” Senator James Orengo, the alliance’s deputy chief election agent, told reporters in Nairobi, the capital. “The resilience of Kenyans to deal with impunity, to deal with violation of their rights, every time those rights have been trampled upon, they’ve always risen up.”

‘Unanswered’ Questions

“There are so many questions unanswered, it’s very easy to come to a conclusion that there is mischief going on,” said Dismas Mokua, an analyst at Nairobi-based risk advisory firm Trintari. “The failure to announce results at the constituency centers raises so many questions about transparency.”

Financial markets have shrugged off the prospects of a disputed result, with the FTSE NSE Kenya 25 Index of stocks advancing for a fourth straight day on Friday. The yield on the nation’s Eurobonds rose 4 basis points to 6.35 percent, while the shilling was little changed.

The normally bustling streets of Nairobi, the business hub, have been largely deserted since election day as residents stayed home bracing for trouble and security forces deployed in the city center.

“Kenya is at a standstill,” Kiprono Kittony, chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said by phone on Friday. “We are hoping there will be a conclusion to this today and for people to be able to go back and start earning their livelihoods because this era of suspense is very, very devastating economically.”

Kenyatta’s Lead

With preliminary results tallied from all but 341 of the nation’s 40,883 polling stations, Kenyatta has 8.17 million votes, compared with 6.76 million for Odinga, according to the IEBC’s website. Candidates need a simple majority along with a quarter of the votes in half of Kenya’s 47 counties to secure victory.

Odinga described the preliminary results as “fake” and said hackers gained access to the election computer system by using the identity of the commission’s technology manager who was murdered in late July. IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Thursday that hackers tried and failed to breach the voting system.

“We want to tell Chebukati to stop cooking results,” Babu Owino, a member of Odinga’s coalition, told reporters on Friday. “We will do everything humanly possible to ensure that Raila is sworn in.”

Odinga’s main support bases include the slums around Nairobi and the western region bordering on Lake Victoria — both areas where violence occurred after the disputed 2007 vote — along with the coastal region around the main port of Mombasa.

(Source: Bloomberg)

  1. Fyddi .A. Omoruyi 16th August 2017 at 9:32 pm
    If presidential aspirant -Odiango knows there an established legal system to seek redress over the election result why was he calling his supporters into lawlessness.- an example of African politician who want power for selfish reason.

Former German President Horst Koehler, new UN envoy for Western Sahara

— 16th August 2017

Former German Head of State, Horst Koehler, was on Wednesday appointed UN envoy for Western Sahara. UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, appointed Koehler to succeed Christopher Ross of the United States who ended his term in the role at the end of April. Koehler brings more than 35 years of experience to the role, including…

  • Iran dismisses U.S. criticism regarding religious freedom

    — 16th August 2017

    Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday dismissed a recent annual report by the U.S. government on the lack of religious freedom in the Islamic republic. The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Bahram Qasemi, said that the U.S. Department of State’s report was “unrealistic, baseless and biased’’. Qasemi also said that the document had been prepared to serve only…

  • PDP chairmanship: Babatope, others drum up support for Bode George

    — 16th August 2017

    A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ebenezer Babatope, on Wednesday beat the drum for the party’s erstwhile National Vice-Chairman (South), Chief Olabode George as the national chairman. Babatope told a news conference in Lagos that George was the “best man” that could pilot the affairs of the party “to a new and…

  • Village head, three others arrested for allegedly killing police inspector

    — 16th August 2017

    The police in Lagos have arrested a village head and three others at Oshoko in Ibeju-Lekki area of the state over the alleged murder of a police inspector. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, told journalists on Wednesday in Lagos that the homicide occurred in 2016. “On November 25, 2016, one Insp. Musa…

  • Attacks on ‘Resume or Resign’ protesters height of dictatorship – Fayose

    — 16th August 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Governor  Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has condemned the attacks on the ‘Resume or Resign’, protesters, describing it as ‘height of dictatorship and demonstration of intolerance to opposing views by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’. The governor, who said he was particularly miffed by what he called ‘orchestrated attack on…

