– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Kenya launches modern diagnostics lab to boost HIV testing
14th August 2018 - Nasarawa Govt, U.S. based group partner to promote sports
14th August 2018 - President Ramaphosa proposes new sovereign wealth fund, party officials say
14th August 2018 - AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko on loan
14th August 2018 - Liverpool refer Salah to police over alleged phone use while driving
14th August 2018 - UN says favorable weather improves food security in Somalia
14th August 2018 - I will uphold my husband’s ideals, winner, Cross River bye-election promises
14th August 2018 - Bayelsa Football League kicks-off on Aug. 18
14th August 2018 - Police arraign man, 58, in court for alleged fraud
14th August 2018 - FG borrows N410b locally to fund 2018 budget
Home / Health / World News / Kenya launches modern diagnostics lab to boost HIV testing
HIV testing

Kenya launches modern diagnostics lab to boost HIV testing

— 14th August 2018

NAN

Kenya’s Ministry of Health and private sector partners on Tuesday launched a state-of-the-art laboratory to enhance screening of the HIV virus amid quest to eliminate the killer disease by 2030.

Rashid Aman, chief administrative secretary in the ministry of health, said the launch of the advanced HIV testing equipment, through a partnership with Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche, will boost management of the HIV and AIDS pandemic that affects an estimated 1.5 million Kenyans.

“We are engaging the private sector to boost delivery of quality healthcare services, and the launch of the HIV diagnostic laboratory will help screen viral load on the infected and inform the best treatment options,” Aman said in Nairobi.

READ ALSO President Ramaphosa proposes new sovereign wealth fund, party officials say

The new HIV diagnostic laboratory, called Cobas 8800, will be installed at Kenya Medical Research institute (KEMRI).

Aman said Kenya aims to achieve a 100 per cent HIV testing target in the near future through investments in modern diagnostic equipment.

“Accurate and efficient HIV testing will boost management of opportunistic infections linked to the virus,” he said.

“The Cobas 8800 that we are launching today marks a new milestone in the fight against HIV and AIDS and co-related infectious diseases like hepatitis B and C.”

Kenya, South Africa and Uganda are the only African countries where Roche has launched the state-of-the-art HIV diagnostic laboratory.

Roche CEO Severin Schwan said the launch of an upgraded HIV testing facility through a public-private partnership will boost Kenya’s war against infectious diseases.

“We are committed to be part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s healthcare agenda through investments in infrastructure that can aid diagnosis and treatment of communicable diseases like HIV and AIDS and hepatitis,” Schwan said.

He said the new HIV diagnostic laboratory will be able to test an estimated one million people a year.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

alleged fraud

Police arraign man, 58, in court for alleged fraud

— 14th August 2018

NAN The police, on Tuesday, arraigned a 58-year-old man, Adesokan Olusola, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud. The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for fraud. The Police Prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that ‎the defendant committed the offence on April 14 in Ado-Ekiti. He said the defendant…

  • BUDGET

    FG borrows N410b locally to fund 2018 budget

    — 14th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Tuesday, disclosed that the Federal Government has so far borrowed N410 billion domestically to fund the 2018 budget. This is as the country’s domestic and external debt (the Federal Government and 36 States and the FCT), as at June 30, stands at N22.38 trillion ($73.21 billion)….

  • BENIN

    Woman collapses at Benin Airport while awaiting Atiku

    — 14th August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin An aged woman identified as Grace Osagie, reportedly  collapsed, on Tuesday, at the Benin Airport while waiting for the arrival of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. According to an eyewitness, the woman suddenly slumped while standing under the sun alongside other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful who came to the airport in their large…

  • NIS

    Immigration arrests suspected human trafficker, rescues 7 victims

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has arrested a suspected human trafficker, Mrs Asia Rita and rescued seven suspected human trafficking victims in Katsina State. This information is contained in a statement signed by Mr Ajisafe Olusola, the NIS comptroller in the state and made available to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday. Olusola said that…

  • COURT

    Motorcycle theft lands bricklayer in 2-yrs imprisonment

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting, in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, sentenced a bricklayer, Waliu Babalola, to two years imprisonment for stealing a Bajaj motorcycle. The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adisa Oladele, convicted Babalola following his plea of guilty. Babalola of Mogaji Village, Eruoba area, Arulogun, Ojoo, Ibadan, was arraigned on two counts charge…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share