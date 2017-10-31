The Sun News
Home / World News / Kenya: 2 journalists attacked while waiting for Odinga’s speech

Kenya: 2 journalists attacked while waiting for Odinga’s speech

— 31st October 2017

Two Kenyan journalists were attacked inside the headquarter of the Orange Democratic Movement while waiting for a speech by opposition leader Raila Odinga responding to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory.

Journalists walked out en masse after veteran political journalist Francis Gachuri and 25-year-old television journalist Jane Gatwiri were assaulted while waiting for Odinga to speak.

Garwiri said: “we heard in Swahili, ‘Citizen (TV) must leave. When I was trying to record, I got a very hot slap on my face – my right cheek.

“Someone said I should move, pushed me, my camera was about to be broken.”

Some of Odinga’s supporters have accused Citizen of bias towards Kenyatta after the channel ran a tally of recent vote.

Odinga, who has lost his fourth election, was expected to give his first reaction to Kenyatta’s on Monday victory, but delayed a speech planned for Tuesday morning by several hours.

Odinga boycotted the poll, saying it would not be fair.

Kenyatta won by a margin of 98 per cent, provoking anger in some pro-Odinga strongholds, whose residents burnt tyre barricades and threw rocks at police.

His spokesman later issued an apology for the attack on the journalists, which happened in the Wiper Party headquarters, a party in his coalition.

“The Coalition registers unreserved apology to newsmen who fell victim to this unfortunate incident.

“The youth acted on their own and we condemn their actions in strongest terms possible,” the statement said.

There were no reports of protests elsewhere as supporters waited for Odinga’s speech.

“We are just waiting for Baba to speak,” Desmond Litava, an Odinga supporter said in Kawangware, a restive slum in Nairobi, using a term of respect for the leader.

Odinga could call for his supporters to take to the streets, unleashing chaos in cities such as Nairobi and Kisumu to the detriment of the already struggling economy.

After a disputed election in 2007, around 1,200 people were killed when political protests sparked ethnic clashes, leading to a prolonged slump in the region’s richest and most important economy.

On the other hand, Odinga could limit his appeal to the courts, as he did in 2013, and yield to diplomatic pressure to engage in post-election `national dialogue’ with Kenyatta.

But in his acceptance speech, Kenyatta ruled out the possibility of dialogue with Odinga if the opposition lodged any legal cases contesting his victory.

A report said that Aug. 8 vote was annulled by the Supreme Court on the basis of procedural irregularities in the vote-tallying.

Odinga said the re-run was also flawed because of a failure to replace key officials of the election commission.

According to diplomatic sources, 14 people have died in political violence nationwide since Thursday’s vote, while a provisional government tally said nine people had been killed.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Ugwuanyi commends Aqua Rapha for employing youths 

— 31st October 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commended the management of Aqua  Rapha Investment Limited for helping in reducing the number of idle youths on the streets by providing them employment. The governor, made the commendation when the management of Aqua Rapha visited him to present the European Quality Award the…

  • Kalu congratulates Mustapha, new SGF

    — 31st October 2017

    Former Abia State vovernor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has described the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha as a thoroughbred administrator and a seasoned politician, with proven track record.According to Kalu, President Muhammadu Buhari should be commended for painstakingly making…

  • Gombe kidnap update. Abductors demand N10 ramson

    — 31st October 2017

      From Ali Abare, Gombe Kidnappers of Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse working at a government owned cottage hospital in Dadin Kowa, Gombe State are demanding for N10m as ramson. Daughter of the victim, Mary Ephraim disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday. Mary, 18, who sustained a machete cut on her head from the attack, said…

  • UPDATE: Gombe nurse abductors demand N10 ramson

    — 31st October 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Kidnappers of a nurse identified as Ephraim Ajuji, working at a government-owned cottage hospital in Dadin Kowa, Gombe State, are now demanding for N10 million as ramson. Daughter of the victim, Mary Ephraim, disclosed this to journalists, on Tuesday. Mary, 18, who sustained a machete cut on her head from the…

  • Ogun 2019: You’re all ‘sell-outs’, Forum tells Yewa-Awori Elders

    — 31st October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan A group of youths which styled itself as Yewa-Awori Young Professionals Forum (YAYPF) has warned elders of Ogun West Senatorial District against making inflammable statements capable of denying the zone of the opportunity to govern the state come 2019. The Forum also called on all sons and daughters of the senatorial…

