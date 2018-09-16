– The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2018 - Kemi Adeosun’s resignation, salute to honour, integrity – APC
16th September 2018 - GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4 produces 20 boxers
16th September 2018 - 2019 elections: APC charges Nigerians to continue challenging corruption
16th September 2018 - FIBA Qualifiers: We’re focused on beating all contenders — Nwora
16th September 2018 - Gov. Ambode says religious leaders development partners
16th September 2018 - Golden Eaglets will develop into future Super Eagles, says Garba
16th September 2018 - Why we must continue to pray for Buhari
16th September 2018 - Some of our policy guidelines are misleading
16th September 2018 - God is ready to help Nigeria
16th September 2018 - Osinbajo tasks Christians on integrity, hard work
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Kemi Adeosun’s resignation, salute to honour, integrity – APC
KEMI

Kemi Adeosun’s resignation, salute to honour, integrity – APC

— 16th September 2018

NAN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the resignation of Mrs Kemi Adeosun as Minister of Finance and acceptance of same by President Muhammadu Buhari is an action of honour, strength, character and integrity.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Kemi Adeosun in her resignation letter to the president admitted that her National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) exemption certificate was not genuine and might affect the credibility of the administration, if she failed to quit office.

Reacting to the development, Nabena said that like all responsive and responsible governments concerned about the truth and due process, the APC-led Federal Government undertook diligent investigation of the allegation.

READ ALSO 2019 elections: APC charges Nigerians to continue challenging corruption

“Now that the report of the investigation is out, the right thing has been done, the honourable Minister has taken the path of honour and resigned,” he said.

Nabena congratulated Adeosun for her action and wished her success in her future endeavors, and joined the president in appreciating her immense contributions to the stability of the Nigerian economy in the past three and half years.

He added that in Buhari’s administration of integrity and transparency in the conduct of public affairs, no government officer with a modicum of questionable conduct or integrity should stay in office.

He noted that in past Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)-led administrations, the country was held down by “corrupt and irresponsible public officers”.

He said such officers had often time refused to honour invitations of the National Assembly; closed down national airports against perceived political adversaries and bought luxurious bullet-proof vehicles with public funds at inflated prices.

He recalled that such public officers had also locked out National Assembly members, forcing Federal Lawmakers to climb high barricades in order to assess the legislative chamber.

“It was these acts of corruption, impunity, irresponsibility and executive rascality that made Nigerians vote in the President Buhari administration in 2015, with its change mantra to put a stop to such undemocratic practices,” Nabena said.

Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CORRUPTION

2019 elections: APC charges Nigerians to continue challenging corruption

— 16th September 2018

NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged Nigerians to continue to challenge corruption and its related vices, and not to allow politicians who institutionalised it to take over governance again. Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary gave the charge in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. “We must continue to challenge…

  • Gov. Ambode says religious leaders development partners

    — 16th September 2018

    NAN Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday said he appreciated the contributions of religious leaders towards the development of the State. Ambode, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, expressed his appreciation at the Presentation of Staff of Office to the Chief Imam of Lagos,  Alhaji Sulaimon Abou-Nolla. He described spiritual…

  • OSINBAJO

    Osinbajo tasks Christians on integrity, hard work

    — 16th September 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, called on Christians to imbibe the culture of integrity and hard work, in order to engender growth and development in the country. The vice president made the call while speaking on  the topic ‘The Christian Politics  and Nation Building’ at the 50th anniversary of Church of…

  • pearse

    2019: Why South-west will not vote for Buhari again – Adetokunmbo Pearse

    — 16th September 2018

    Willy Eya Dr Adetokunbo Pearse is the chairman, Strategy and mobilization, Social Democratic Party (S.W) and deputy chairman, Media and publicity committee, SDP national convention. In this interview, he said that from the circumstances on the ground, the people of South-west would not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, among other issues. Excerpts: Not…

  • NIGERIA

    Bichi’s appointment: Nigeria deserves president that’ll give all sense of belonging – Saraki

    — 16th September 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to ensure they vote in a president who understands democracy and is capable of giving all ethnic nationalities a sense of belonging, in the 2019 general elections. This was just as Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on all aspirants gunning for the presidential ticket of…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]