Mrs. Kemi Adeosun is a beauty to behold any day. She also has brain. The combination of beauty and brain apparently made President Muhammadu Buhari to saddle her with the responsibility of managing Africa’s largest economy. As finance minister, Adeosun attracts the admiration and trust of many Nigerians. This is why the controversies surrounding her alleged fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate trouble the heart.

An online newspaper, Premium Times, had reported that Adeosun forged her NYSC exemption certificate. She reportedly graduated from the Polytechnic of East London, now known as the University of East London, in 1989 at the age of 22. She could not do her compulsory youth service because she was out of the country then. But in September 2009, Adeosun allegedly obtained the said exemption certificate. It was signed by the director-general of the scheme, Yusuf Bomoi, now late, who allegedly retired from service eight months earlier than the date of issuance of the certificate.

The man who was the director-general when Adeosun obtained the certificate, Maharazu Tsiga, has said he couldn’t have signed such a certificate. According to him, NYSC has what is called a strong room, where they could have easily identified the status of the certificate.

The law establishing the NYSC requires that every Nigerian below 30 years must serve his fatherland, even if it is 30 years after your graduation. But you are exempted if you happen to be above 30 years upon graduation.

Adeosun didn’t fall within this exemption category. So, how did she obtain the exemption certificate? Why has she not come out to defend herself amid all the allegations?

What emerged as a defence was a vague response from both the authorities of the NYSC and the Federal Government. The corps said she indeed applied for an exemption certificate, but that it would investigate the authenticity of the certificate she allegedly obtained. Some weeks after, Nigerians are still waiting for the outcome of the investigation, which ordinarily should not take more than one day.

Rather than take a decisive action, the Federal Government decided to prevaricate. According to information minister, Lai Mohammed, government is not two. NYSC is an agency of the government; so, Mohammed noted, the government stood by the position of the corps.

Who is fooling whom? Adeosun and the government she serves obviously know that Nigerians have short memories. We make a lot of noise about an issue. After a few weeks, more troubling events occur and we forget the previous issues under discussion.

But we cannot continue to sweep things under the carpet. If we are serious about fighting corruption, as this government has professed, then we must be ready to investigate and punish every proven corrupt act, especially from public office-holders.

I don’t understand, for instance, how security agents would discover a whopping N13 billion in a flat in Ikoyi, Lagos, yet nobody has told us who owns the money. Nobody has been prosecuted. Government has given some percentage of the money to whistleblowers. Didn’t those who blew the whistle know or mention some likely owners of the money?