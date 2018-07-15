Kemi Adeosun: On the edge of a fall

An online news portal, Premium Times, had in a recent investigative report alleged that the minister failed to undertake the mandatory one-year national service. Having graduated at 22, she was alleged

to have fraudulently obtained an Exemption Certificate at 42 in violation of the NYSC Establishment Act. Adeosun has not personally reacted to the allegation, but the NYSC has confirmed that she did apply for an Exemption Certificate. “Our attention has been drawn to the issue of the alleged forgery of an NYSC Exemption Certificate by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun. Checking our records, Mrs Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate. We shall investigate the origin of the purported Exemption Certificate in question,” NYSC’s Director in charge of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adeyemi Adenike, said in a terse statement last Monday.

Nonetheless, NYSC did not categorically state that it issued an Exemption Certificate to Adeosun. And applying for a certificate is quite different from being issued with one. So, the authenticity of Adeosun’s NYSC Exemption Certificate is still in question and that leaves her fate in the balance. In the end, she would be justified or condemned; vilified or commended. If justified, she will join the ranks of prominent Nigerians who were caught momentarily in the web of certificate scandals, but had the last laugh. And her accusers would go and hide their faces in shame. She might even charge them for libel if she chooses. But if it is proven that the certificate in question was printed, signed and stamped at Oluwole, a location in Lagos, where all kinds of documents are dexterously forged, the reverse would be the case; and she would queue behind the likes of erstwhile Speaker of the House of Representatives, Salisu Buhari, whose way to the lower chamber of the National Assembly (NASS) was fraught with forgeries, but was exposed, leading to his resignation from office and ouster from the NASS. A forlorn Buhari then had apologised to his family, friends and the nation, saying: “I was misled in error by my zeal to serve the nation.” In spite of the apology, he has been living in infamy since then. It is hoped that Adeosun’s desire to serve Nigeria, which threw her to limelight would not backfire to bring her odium and doom.